SALEM, N.H. — Police officers called to the Lancelot Court apartments for a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon were given advanced warning that they would be dealing with two people diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Deputy police Chief Joel Dolan.
He said police learned prior to arriving that within the last 24 hours, the man and woman involved received positive test results for the novel coronavirus.
Dolan said responding police wore personal protection equipment, like masks, facial coverings and gloves, while the woman and her 6-month-old baby met officers outside.
The man had left the scene, according to police.
They are identified by police as Ricardo Arache Castillo, 28, and Stephanie Battle, 24.
The officers involved do not have to isolate for the suggested 14-day COVID-19 incubation period, because “being outside, practicing safe social distancing and proper application of PPE would not be considered an unprotected exposure,” according to Dolan.
“They will continue to self monitor, which we all do daily,” he said.
The couple, who were not arrested but instead issued summonses to answer to a judge in Salem District Court, said they argued over the positive test results and the stress of testing positive.
Police were told about, and said they observed, marks consistent with slapping and grabbing by the man and woman.
Dolan said no major injuries were mentioned in a police report.
“The argument had calmed down by the time officers arrived,” he said. “The parties involved told police they had been together for some time and this is the first incident of any type and feel they were ‘caught up in the moment of their test results.’”
Police said the couple agreed to separate for the night following the police response.