SALEM, N.H. — Police Sgt. Michael Verrocchi has been indicted by a multi-county grand jury based on allegations dating back to 2012, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced in a public statement Thursday.
Verrocchi is accused of leading several of his Salem Police Department colleagues on a chase on Route 28 while off-duty Nov. 10, 2012.
The 43-year-old was arrested in January and charged with a felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — for which he was indicted — and disobeying an officer, a misdemeanor.
Verrocchi’s attorney was recently unsuccessful in arguing to a judge that the statute of limitations, in this case six years, has expired and charges should be dropped.
Instead, the case is scheduled for a conference hearing next month in Rockingham Superior Court.
A spokesperson for the AG said soon after Verrocchi's arrest, “the charged conduct was uncovered as a result of the ongoing investigation into the Salem Police Department that began about a year ago.”
The spokesperson is referring to a probe of Salem police practices that started about the same time a damning audit became public, in November 2018.
Within months, the AG announced the investigation had expanded to include four top-ranking officers, including Verrocchi.
According to newly named Salem police Chief Joel Dolan, Verrocchi has been on unpaid leave since January, forcing him away from the Police Department and his role of police union president.
The hotly debated audit describes an incident like the one Verrocchi is now indicted for — a high-speed chase led by an off-duty officer who ignored lights, sirens and stop sticks.
According to the report, the situation was properly investigated at the time within the Police Department — in line with best practices — and the officer involved was suspended for a day without pay.
Another Salem police officer — who was exonerated of any wrongdoing — was in the passenger's seat during the chase, the audit reads.
After the car stopped, according to the audit, the driver "exited the vehicle" and "was laughing, thinking the whole incident to be a joke."