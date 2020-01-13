SALEM, N.H. — Police said about 11 a.m. Monday that a gas leak on South Broadway has forced gas service north of the Copper Door, including Main Street, to be shut off for "an undetermined amount of time."
Anyone who smells gas in at home or business outside of the general area of the leak is urged to call the Salem Fire Department at 603-890-2200.
10:03 a.m.
South Broadway is closed between Main and Central streets for a natural gas line leak, fire officials said at 9:30 a.m. Monday
Police Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said a construction crew hit the gas line while working in front of Drive Fitness.
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
Salem firefighters, police, municipal services workers and Unitil gas company are all working at the scene.
