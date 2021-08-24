SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village officials hope to construct six buildings over 22 acres of the property to constitute a “life science campus,” according to paperwork filed Tuesday with the Planning Department.
In a letter to Salem planning officials, Mark Gross of the Tuscan team mentions warehousing, manufacturing and office space spread out over 1.2 million square feet.
The conceptual site plan makes mention of six loading docks for “trucks, compactors, trash removal, etc.,” in addition to a quality control building, four floors of heating and cooling infrastructure for the entire campus, and five floors of offices.
Manufacturing use is proposed in two buildings on three main floors with three mezzanine areas.
A 6-story parking structure is in the plan to accommodate “1,000+” cars, along with 373 more on-site parking spaces. According to Gross’ letter to the town, the public will be able to access the garage for overflow parking needs.
“The proposed project is in general conformance with the Master Plan Update that was approved by the Planning Board on Feb. 23, 2021,” Gross wrote.
The approved master plan shows the life science campus consisting of three separate buildings with a total of 867,700 square feet of floor area, with the same manufacturing, office and warehouse uses being proposed now.
Tuscan officials acknowledge in the application that conditional use permits may be required for building height, parking space size, building setback, number of parking spaces and parking lot setback.
The proposal does not mention who will lease the property and any exact use.
Construction of the campus and associated parking is projected to take two years, with a potential for phasing that has yet to be determined.