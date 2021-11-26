SALEM, N.H. — The search is on for Salem’s oldest resident.
Selectmen are hoping to identify that person to award him or her with a Boston Post Cane, a century-old tradition started by the now-defunct Boston Post newspaper.
Records show that imported ebony canes crowned with 14-karat gold were first distributed to selectmen in 431 New England towns. They were instructed to keep passing it down to the oldest living resident as a sign of respect.
The distinction was last made in Salem in 2015, according to Community Services Director Katie Duffey. That year, The Eagle-Tribune reported Victoria Bezuka turned 101 the day after selectmen honored her as the town’s oldest resident.
The senior services director at the time said she was one of 225 Salem residents who were 90 or older, including four people over 100.
The current attempt to revive the lost tradition is not nearly the first. The cane went missing in Salem not long after it was first awarded. Efforts to find it have been unsuccessful.
But in 2005, officials decided to continue on with a replica.
Though the tradition started by honoring only the most senior men in a community, women were included in 1930.
Anyone who believes they know the appropriate Salem recipient should call Maria at 603-890-2190.