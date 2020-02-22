SALEM, N.H. — Police contract negotiations flopped recently when union representatives and Town Manager Chris Dillon refused to agree about using town money to pay for lifetime health care coverage for medically retired police officers.
The stalemate means voters will not get a say on police contracts during next month’s municipal election. Police will instead continue working under a contract that expires on March 31 and does not include typical raises for many officers.
Dillon would not comment for this article. But when asked about medically retired officers in December, he told The Eagle-Tribune “nowhere does it state they were promised health care coverage for life for them and their families.”
In a recent email to union members updating them on the negotiations, union president and Dispatch Supervisor Scott Deschene wrote that the portion of the contract under fire by Dillon has been included for 40 years.
Deschene’s letter reads “a few minutes into our presentation, the Town Manager dropped a bombshell stating that he would be unable to get us anything without the language change to the contract regarding insurance coverage for the medically retired members.”
“This is 40-year-old language that all of a sudden has become our burden to change,” Deschene wrote.
The contract reads: “Members of the Unit who qualify for retirement under the New Hampshire State Retirement System because of duty-connected injury, or widow/widower and dependents of members of the Unit killed on duty, may remain members of the plan; and the Town shall pay the full premium.”
The town pays only for a supplemental plan for those enrolled in Medicare.
Over the past several years, at least two officers older than 65 have complained after being kicked off of the town’s coverage and forced to pay for Medicare premiums following the milestone birthday that made them eligible for federal coverage.
They continue to fight for the payment they say was promised in police contracts they retired under.
Town Hall records show there are 26 medically retired Salem police officers that the town spent $559,191 to insure in 2019.
There are eight firefighters with the same retirement status, which the town spent $54,482 to insure last year, records show.
Deschene’s letter to union members explains that during negotiations, Dillon said “too much fraud” has happened among police officers retiring with full medical benefits. He pointed out that many go on to start a second career “when they are supposedly disabled.”
“The town believes that it is unfair for the town to cover these people if they are fully capable of working and getting insurance elsewhere,” Deschene wrote.
Police officers at risk of losing their coverage have been outspoken about taking offense to Dillon’s reasoning.
Medically retired officer Wes Decker, who was forced to retire from Salem 13 years ago after suffering PTSD linked to a line of duty shooting, has strongly opposed removal of the contract language after hearing the reason why contract negotiations halted.
“We all recognize that there are a few examples of officers who have gone out on disability due to some questionable injuries,” Decker said. “We all have our opinion on those situations and on those people.”
He added, “With my injury, I don’t limp. I’d be in the gym and get weird looks from people who knew I was medically retired.”
“But the state board medically retired me,” he said. “Just like they did everyone with the designation of being medically retired. It wasn’t my decision to just leave work one day.”
Retired Salem police Officer Michael Campfield, now 68, ended his 25-year career because of an injury in 2004. He understood that he and his wife, Karen, would have health-insurance benefits paid for by the town for the rest of their lives.
Campfield said the residual medical care he needs after two bouts of bladder cancer, a heart attack and tinnitus, the inner ear injury that forced him into retirement, come with steep bills.
“I’d like this to be figured out, to be fair for everyone, before I die,” he said. “I don’t want to die thinking my wife won’t be taken care of when that’s what she deserves and what was promised in the contract.”
His friend John Joy has an ongoing grievance filed with Dillon, which has already been denied once. The grievance asks for payment of full health insurance premiums for medically retired officers and to pay back those who have paid for their own insurance, like him and Campfield.
Joy has partnered with Attorney Andrea Amodeo Vickery to appeal Dillon’s rejection.
“The history of that section of the collective bargaining agreement is that way back when, health insurance was cheap and the town could get away with offering lifetime coverage instead of higher salaries,” Amodeo Vickery said. “It wasn’t even something that the union asked for. The town offered it.”
Contract negotiations will continue in the coming months. If both parties still cannot agree on a contract to present to voters in March 2021, a mediator will be hired to oversee conversations.