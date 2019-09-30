Salem police chase man by car, foot

SALEM, N.H. — A South Carolina man led Salem police on a chase by car and foot through the town until he was arrested near the Tuscan Village Market Basket, according to police.
One Salem police officer was injured and three police cruisers were damaged in the pursuit, police said.
Daquhan Cromer, 22, of Greenville, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with seven crimes related to the car chase and drugs, according to police.
Police said Cromer was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, conduct after an accident, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest and driving after a license suspension.
The chase began Monday morning around 8:52 a.m. when police tracked a stolen Haverhill car to the Park View Inn on Route 28, according to police. As officers approached the 2010 Honda Accord, the driver drove away, nearly striking an employee of the inn, police said.
The driver, later identified as Cromer, continued driving in the parking lot, striking a parked vehicle and two police cruisers, police said.
One police cruiser has been taken out of service, the other cruiser and the parked car received only minor damage, police said.
After leaving the parking lot, the driver took off, leading police in a high speed chase through town, Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan said.
Police followed Cromer through several parking lots as well as Cole’s Trailer Park and then southbound on Route 28, police said.
After striking a third police cruiser, Cromer came to a stop on the lawn near the entrance to the Tuscan Village at the intersection of South Broadway and Central Street, and fled on foot northbound on Route 28, police said.
One police officer injured his knee during the chase and the third cruiser received minor damage, police said.
After capturing Cromer, police found a bag of heroin or fentanyl in the middle of Route 28, police said.
Cromer is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court Tuesday, police said.