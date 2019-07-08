Salem Police don't know what threat to VP was

SALEM, N.H. — Salem police remain unaware of a supposed local threat to Vice President Mike Pence's planned visit to town last Tuesday.
After days of uncertainty about the cancellation, President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters in Washington there was “a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire, but I can’t tell you about it,” he said. “There was a problem up there, and I won’t go into what the problem was, but you’ll see in about a week or two."
Last Tuesday, minutes before the vice president was supposed to talk about the opioid crisis in a roundtable discussion at Granite Recovery Centers, his trip was reportedly canceled due to an unexplained "emergency." The reason Pence canceled his trip remained unknown as people from his office gave mixed messages the day of the event.
Salem Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan said the president’s message on Friday was more than he knew.
“We weren’t told anything” else other than the message from Secret Service, Dolan said.
Salem police had been planning the visit for about a week collaborating with local, state and federal law enforcement officials, he said.
“We’re getting calls from D.C.” media with questions, Dolan said, adding he knew nothing more.
Last Tuesday at Granite Recovery Centers’ Salem location, an aide to Pence said Air Force Two was turned around midflight.
“Air Force 2 was heading this way, but there’s been an emergency callback; the vice president has been asked to return to Washington,” said Randy Gentry, a representative from Pence’s office, to the crowd gathered at Granite Recovery Centers last Tuesday.
Later that afternoon Alyssa Farah, the vice president’s press secretary, tweeted out that there was no emergency, and that Pence had not been in-flight at the time he was called back.
“The @VP never left Washington, DC. There was no ‘emergency callback.’Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly.,” she tweeted.
Just before noon last Tuesday reporters in Washington reported Pence went to the White House.
Pence was supposed to fly into Manchester International Airport where he was to be greeted by Gov. Chris Sununu before going to Salem. The Sunday prior to the event the Federal Aviation Administration had put a notice out that there would be “VIP movement July 2, 2019 in the vicinity of Manchester.”