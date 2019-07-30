SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Fire Department won a $105,519 federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to develop opioid abuse outreach programs in town and across state lines, according to Douglas Devine, the department's director of emergency medical services.
“We are branching out to more than waiting for people to overdose,” Devine said.
Salem is receiving a portion of the $3.1 million federal grant given by the federal administration to the New Hampshire Department of Public Safety. The grant, which will be given over four years, is part of the New Hampshire FIRST (First responders Initiating Recovery, Support and Treatment) program that towns across the state will be participating in.
The money allows the town to develop outreach programs about opioid abuse and help people who have overdosed connect to treatment, Devine said. The Fire Department is partnering up with the Police Department for in-town responses through first responders, and it is seeking collaboration across town lines in helping people seek treatment.
“It works really well to have communication across state lines so that people don’t get lost in the system because they overdosed across the border,” explained Devine.
As part of the grant, a first responder follows up with people who have overdosed, giving them options for how to seek treatment.
Towns such as Lawrence, Methuen and Lowell have similar programs, so if someone overdoses in Salem from one of those towns the department can have someone check in on the patient after, and vice versa, Devine said.
The program, which kicked off in May, is entering its second year of funding, Devine said. The program has secured federal funding for four years, he added.
Though the program will focus on opioid addiction, it also serves as a launching point to help prevent methamphetamine addiction and overdoses as that drug becomes more popular on the East Coast, Devine said.
Salem’s group is also working on using the program as a mental health resource, having first responders follow up with people who attempt suicide, and providing community resources to help residents.
Suicide attempts “get lost in translation like overdoses,” Devine said. “And those two things (addiction and mental health issues) often go hand-in-hand.”
In August, the department will host a Narcan administration and CPR class as part of the grant, Devine said. Then the department hopes to have a community outreach event in September, Devine said.
There will also be a Recovery Coach Certification class in September for the town’s first responders.
The town’s departments working collaboratively is different from other towns that received the grants, Devine said. However, he felt strongly that it needed to be both departments because anyone could be the first to show up to a scene.
“I felt pretty strongly it would work best,” Devine said.
Salem residents who want more information on the program can contact Devine at 603-685-6518.