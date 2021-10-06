SALEM, N.H. — Investigators are trying to determine if a man jumped or accidentally fell from the upper parking deck of the Mall at Rockingham Park just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police Capt. Jason Smith, a 911 caller alerted first responders of the situation near Dick’s Sporting Goods, along Mall Road.
Smith said a man was found on the ground with significant injuries after the 20-to-25-foot fall.
Police have not identified the man publicly, only that he was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and later flown by medical helicopter to another hospital.
“As of last night he was listed in stable condition,” Smith said.
Prior events remain under investigation, however, Smith said witnesses reported the man was by himself.