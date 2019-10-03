SALEM, N.H. — America's Stonehenge at 105 Haverhill Road bills itself as being possibly the oldest manmade structure in the United States.
No one knows who built this collection of rock structures, stone walls and underground chambers. It's estimated to be 4,000 years old.
Salem police investigators would like to know who vandalized some of the stones within the last few days. Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said his department is actively investigating the crime.
One of the rock tablets was knocked over and appears to have been damaged by a power tool, Dolan said. Police also found a wooden cross, about 18 inches tall, suspended between two trees.
Several photographs and hand-drawn images were attached to the cross. Police have not identified anyone pictured in the photographs.
Police responded to a report of criminal mischief at America's Stonehenge at 12:23 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Mike Geha at 603-890-2321.
America's Stonehenge is an accurate, astronomically aligned calendar that can mark solstices, equinoxes and other lunar and solar events, according to the attraction's website.