Salem police officer pleads not guilty to 2012 charges

BRENTWOOD — Suspended Salem police Sgt. Michael Verrocchi has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and disobeying a police officer, court records show.
Verrocchi, 41, was arrested Jan. 15 and accused of leading his co-workers on a 2-mile chase on Route 28 in 2012. An arraignment scheduled for Thursday was waived by Verrocchi's attorney Peter Perroni, meaning a not guilty plea was automatically entered.
Perroni is also an attorney for the Salem police union, of which Verrocchi was president before his paid suspension began in early 2019.
The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward following a year-long investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. The probe — launched in response to a controversial audit of Salem police — began with a general focus on the the Police Department and honed in months later on four top-ranking officers.
A spokesperson for the AG has refused to comment on the other cases, which involve since-retired Deputy Chief Robert Morin, retired Chief Paul Donovan and Capt. Michael Wagner. Verrocchi was the only one charged as of Wednesday.
According to a statement from the AG announcing Verrocchi's arrest, he was off duty when he was caught speeding in Jeep Cherokee on Route 28 in Salem. When his colleague Officer Sean York tried to stop him with lights and sirens for about 2 miles, Verrocchi spend on, said the AG's statement.
Verrocchi is accused of running a red light and avoiding spike strips put in the road by Kevin Swanson, another Salem officer.
The AG explained that Verrocchi's vehicle constitutes a deadly weapon under New Hampshire law.
Neither Salem police nor investigating officials have said whether Verrocchi was reprimanded seven years ago, when the chase allegedly happened.
A conference hearing in the case has been scheduled for March 11.