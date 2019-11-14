SALEM, N.H. — Brian Pattullo has no policing powers in New Hampshire, but Salem taxpayers will continue paying him $87 per hour to run the Police Department while a state investigation into four top-ranking officers lingers.
Pattullo, a retired Andover, Mass., police chief is under contract to be the full-time "police civilian administrator" until at least July 1, 2020.
He has worked from retired police Chief Paul Donovan’s office since Dec. 2, 2018. His contract was recently extended into next year, he said.
Prior to Pattullo’s arrival, a damning audit of the Police Department caused upheaval and led to a probe of possible criminal wrongdoing by four officers: Donovan and then-Deputy Chief Rob Morin have since retired, while Sgt. Michael Verrocchi and Capt. Michael Wagner remain on paid leave.
The town brought in Pattullo via an outside company to help right the ship.
But Salem has been without a police chief since Donovan’s retirement a year ago on Nov. 16, 2018. He led the department for 17 years. At the tail end of his tenure, he was not seen at police headquarters for at least a week.
Town Manager Chris Dillon is responsible for ultimately hiring Donovan’s full-time replacement or promoting from within. However, he has relied on Pattullo’s 32 years of policing experience and daily involvement in the Police Department for insight.
Dillon did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding this article.
As of this week, the process of naming a new chief has not begun, according to Pattullo.
“We’ve had discussions about beginning the process, but I think we are holding out until after we have some final answers from the Attorney General’s office with their investigation,” Pattullo said.
He elaborated, “This department would like to finalize that investigation so that they can move forward and have a good direction for any new chief that comes in.”
State officials have been vague about their probe into the Salem Police Department and have not provided a timeline of when answers are expected. A spokesperson this week reiterated that the investigation is active and ongoing.
Until then, Pattullo will remain at the helm of daily police operations and issues pointed to in the audit, like time and attendance practices, investigations into civilian complaints and harshly criticized department culture.
For that, he has been paid a rate of $87 per hour to work 40 hours per week, or about $180,000 per year. The contract extension maintains the hourly rate but requires more hours of Pattullo, he said.
“Basically instead of me being on an hourly salary, it’s the same amount of money but I’m here to get the job done more than 40 hours per week,” he said. “Like a full-time chief’s job.”
While the town of Salem funds Pattullo’s salary, the contracted company covers his insurance benefits.
In comparison, former Chief Donovan’s severance agreement with the town states he was paid $158,715 — a year’s salary and a portion of the cost of his other benefits — to retire early.
Though the last year has been marred by change, like the loss of the longtime chief, Pattullo spoke this week of officers’ attitudes at work.
“Morale is on the upswing,” he said. “We’ve built a good command structure.”
That includes some interim and permanent promotions until state investigators provide answers regarding Verrocchi and Wagner’s leaves, he said.
“We’ve told (investigators) that not only is the general public interested, but the newspaper and the staff here are too,” Pattullo said. “We’d like to, here at the (Police Department), move on and upward. And having that finalized and behind is a big step.”