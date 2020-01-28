Salem roots for its ultimate fan

SALEM, N.H. — Ever since David “Morty” Morton, 58, graduated, he’s continued to be the ultimate Salem High School superfan.
Morton — himself a Salem High School alum — always has a sports statistic or or kind words to share about the local teams. Fellow Salem residents have seen him on the sidelines marking the field for football games and running the clock at basketball games.
Now the Salem community is rallying around Morton because he is trying to heal from a severe spinal cord injury.
“He’s got a long recovery, and we are going day by day,” his sister Janet Renyolds said.
On Jan. 7, Morton fell down the stairs at his Salem home, injuring his spine. He has since regained some feeling in his legs, but still cannot feel his feet, Renyolds said.
Now that Morton is stable, his family is trying to organize a flight to get him to a specialized rehabilitation facility in Houston, where he has many family members who will be his strong support system, Renyolds said.
Morton works at Marshalls and Canobie Lake Park in the summers. He also volunteers his time helping with high school sports and has been taking care of his mom, Bernadette Morton, who turns 86 in February.
“He loves his sports and watching his sports teams,” Renyolds said.
For about 30 years Morton has volunteered with the football’s chain crew, helping mark the plays from the sidelines, said fellow football chain crew member Michael Courtois.
“He’s a superfan — of all sports and all games,” Courtois said.
Working on the sidelines with Morton, Courtois got to know him as an empathetic guy who would always listen and ask about how you were doing, he said.
He said he “learned a lot about the game,” talking with Morton.
This past year with games held in Haverhill, Morton couldn’t volunteer for the chain crew because he couldn't get to the field.
“We really missed him this fall because the games moved, and it would have felt more like home to have him there,” Courtois said.
Morton also has worked the clock at basketball games, and made it to whatever other sports events he could, said Scott Insigna, the athletic director.
He is the guy who always goes up to a coach to wish them luck, or congratulate them on a big win, Insigna added.
“He’s the quintessential New England sports fan, too,” Insigna added, saying Morton always wore Patriots and Red Sox gear.
Morton is going to be missed at the games while he recovers. The Salem sports community is rooting for him, Insigna said.
To help with Morton’s medical expenses visit gofundme.com/f/help-with-medical-bills-for-david-morty-morton.