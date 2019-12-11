SALEM, N.H. — Woodbury School is the only remaining school in the district that hasn't been renovated, and the Salem School Board is preparing to ask voters to pass a bond in the spring that will allow the district to begin renovations.
The Salem School Board is hoping to rally the community to finish renovations at all of the schools. The Woodbury project will cost an estimated $49 million, so the board is opting for a three-phase approach to bonding to blunt the tax rate increases for the project, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said.
School district officials have worked with engineers to design a project that will renovate the existing school in eight phases similar to the high school project, according to documents from the school district.
The project will address the failing roof and electrical systems along with adding about 40,000 square feet of space for students, according to documents from the school district.
Modern art and science spaces are at the center of the project, according to the project plans.
The School Board is planing to host a public information session on the project at the Seifert Performing Arts Center at the high school on January 22. More information including the project designs can be found at sau57.org/renovations/woodbury.