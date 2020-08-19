SALEM, N.H. — At least one member of the Salem School Board seemed ready to cancel fall sports at the board's meeting Tuesday, causing parents of student-athletes to circulate a pre-emptive petition against the proposal.
The board will decide the fate of fall sports at its meeting next Tuesday.
Mary-Jo Driggers, a mother of a three-sport athlete and president of the Salem High Boosters Club, started the petition shortly after the meeting ended. Overnight the petition garnered more than 800 signatures.
"It's one more thing taken away from them," Driggers said, explaining that her daughter's cheerleading team had many competitions canceled at the end of their winter season because of the virus, including the New England championship. "They feel defeated."
Schools across the state are in the process of informing the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association what sports, if any, they will participate in, according to Superintendent Michael Delahanty.
Within the past few weeks, the state has issued guidance for how sports competitions between schools could be held, Delahanty said.
Sports are organized into low, moderate or high-risk categories, depending on the close proximity to others, he said. Golf is the only low-risk sport in the district that could start as early as Sept. 10, according to state guidelines. Cross country, field hockey, soccer, unified soccer and volleyball are considered moderate-risk sports that could start competitions as early as Sept. 18, Delahanty said.
The guidelines have made modifications to pre and post-game activities, as well as sanitization and transportation, Athletic Director Scott Insigna said.
"The actual games themselves have not yet been modified to social distancing," he explained.
If allowed, Salem students will be competing with local districts to keep bus times to a minimum, Insigna said. Pinkerton Academy and the Windham School District are two nearby competitors who have agreed to allow sports, he said.
Delahanty recommended that low and moderate-risk sports be allowed, while he was looking into high-risk sports like football and cheerleading, where contact is a necessity of the sport.
Parents will have to sign the typical waiver accepting responsibility for injury, however, this year it's modified to add a clause about assuming the responsibility for potential COVID-19 transmission, Delahanty said.
"Even though it is a self-selected sport and people are taking their personal responsibility and making personal choices... (Collision) occurs every play of every game," Delahanty said. "Unlike field hockey that may result in a collision from time to time or soccer that may have a collision from time to time — it's not the result of the game action."
"Those students are leaving the athletic field and in the next day or two they are returning to their classroom and I don't know what risk that presents to all the other students within the high school," he said.
Sports at the middle school typically follow the NHIAA, so the district is deciding for both programs, Delahanty said. His one reservation about middle school competition is with the cross country team that typically has a lot of members, which could make distancing hard, he said.
Allowing fans is another decision the district will have to make on its own. Delahanty said that allowing only senior parents to attend games is one possibility, but administrators are discussing others.
One school board member, Bernard Campbell, said he would not be voting for students to participate in sports.
"There's only one low-impact sport, and I feel that we should treat all the students the same," Cambell said. "We are bringing our students back into the building, we are taking a calculated risk with that but we have weighed the effectiveness of the process and we have made a calculated decision that we can still do that. And we are accepting that level of risk."
School board members Michael Carney, Pam Berry, Peter Morgan and Patricia Corbette wanted to wait a week before making a decision.
Driggers said that if parents thought their kids would be in harm's way, they wouldn't be asking for the return of fall sports.
"They are together anyway and they have been practicing," she said. "Even if we had a shortened season it would be something."
Karen Brady, a mother of two football players, is worried most about her senior son who has been looking forward to this season. She's seen her sons make changes to practicing and comply with new rules for social distancing.
Football has always been a strong motivator, particularly for her oldest son who has kept up his grades and wanted to give his all his senior season, she said.
“I fear for what will happen to his psyche. What will happen if he can’t compete?" she said.