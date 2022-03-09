SALEM, N.H. — Work continues for two longtime Salem School Board members who won their seats again in Tuesday’s election.
Patricia Corbett and Peter Morgan were victorious over newcomers Marine Wells and Lorie Ball, who received 1,175 votes and 1,630 votes, respectively, to Corbett’s 2,140 and Morgan’s 1,703.
Voters supported each item on the short ballot, including contracts for four unions.
The Salem Educational Association’s 346 members will work with a new 3-year contract that will cost $1.2 million for the current fiscal year. The Salem Educational Personnel Association, with 21 members, has a new 2-year contract with an initial cost of $36,861.
Forty members in the Salem School Custodian Employees Association also have a new contract for the next three years, costing $83,816 at the get-go.
The last contract, governing 193 members in the Salem Educational Support Personnel Association, will be in place for two years. The initial cost is $254,330.