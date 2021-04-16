SALEM, N.H. — Officials have accepted $1.7 million from the federal government for COVID-19 relief efforts in schools, and they are now discussing how to spend it.
Superintendent Michael Delahanty told School Board members that Salem has received similar grants since the summer of 2020. The latest money received must be spent by September 2023, he said, and can be used for curriculum, personal protection equipment, technology, staffing and facilities needs.
Delahanty said financial assistance from outside sources during the pandemic has prevented any need to shift regular school operating money to different uses.
“We haven’t had to diminish any of our programs or practices this year as a result of receiving the different layers of federal funding,” he said, noting that Salem students have been learning in-person since fall.
Board members agreed with Delahanty's proposal to use part of the $1.7 million to install a new air circulation unit at Haigh School, 24 School St., where the preschool program is housed.
Health officials have repeatedly pointed to proper ventilation and air quality in schools as a way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Such a system was not included with a 2013 renovation of Haigh School. The installation now is an example of how to use federal money for lasting projects, Delahanty said.
“One caution would be to dedicate the funds to programs and practices that can be sustained beyond the 2023 school year,” he said.
The district is anticipating another $4 million in federal money, Delahanty said, however it is unclear when the money will reach Salem.
Deborah Payne, assistant superintendent for business operations, has reiterated a need for curriculum materials, PPE and custodial needs, Chromebooks, staffing, facility upgrades at Haigh School in particular, and social-emotional learning programs.
She said Salem schools were able to provide Chromebooks for all students only by using some laptops longer than originally planned. The district will consider using some of the federal money to buy more devices for students, she said.
When it comes time to repair and replace the devices, the school district will have to pay those costs, she said.
Members of the public are invited to weigh in on how grant money is spent, however, no one spoke at this week's meeting.