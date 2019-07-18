SALEM, N.H. — Salem Selectmen discussed ways to improve the notoriously dangerous intersection of Route 111 and Ermer Road on Wednesday night.
The town first requested the state Department of Transportation look at the intersection of Route 111 and Ermer Road in 1997, according to Daniel Hudson, the town's director of engineering.
A fatal crash at the intersection in 2016 prompted the town to reach out for help again. Between 2007 and 2016, there were at least 34 crashes logged by the state Division of Motor Vehicles and likely more by police, according to the DOT.
This time the DOT conducted a traffic audit and made recommendations to the town to make the intersection safer.
With the results of the audit, the Salem Board of Selectmen will move forward with looking into what structural changes can be made to the intersection to avoid crashes. Hudson is taking the board’s comments back to the DOT to see how the town could progress further.
Data collected from the audit shows that accidents happen most often in the daylight during good weather times, Hudson explained.
“What is the problem we are trying to fix here?” Selectmen Arthur Barnes asked.
Traffic tends to get backed up at the intersection, causing people to possibly try to make turns when not enough room is available, Hudson explained. He added that the “high-speed differential” from traffic on Route 111 versus people turning from Ermer Road also likely heightens the severity of crashes.
“You think it would be perfectly safe,” Hudson said. “It’s a straight section with visibility. Everything is set up to be what we used to think of as a safe intersection, but there is certainly an issue that is occurring because of the speed differentials.”
Speed might be one of the things to look at, multiple selectmen suggested.
“The further you go out on 111 all of (the intersections) are marked 40 miles an hour, I’d say at least within half a mile of the intersection,” Selectmen Robert Bryant said. “So we are having a perception with 50, if we slowed it down to 40 then there’s less of a differential… and they can gauge what they are doing.”
He added ramping up enforcement would help that transition of speed limits occur.
Many people want a traffic light installed at the intersection, according to the audit’s survey. However, the DOT decided that was not the proper solution because there is not enough traffic at the intersection to warrant a light.
“It doesn't meet the volumetric warrants for a signal,” Hudson said. “It needs to be above 150 vehicles an hour for it to trigger a warrant for a signal.”
The audit showed an average of 58 cars per hour approaching the intersection from Ermer Road.
The other possible ideas for controlling traffic were adding a median, dead-ending the road to not allow access through to Route 111, or making the road one-way.
The Board of Selectmen were wary of those options because of the potential impact on the timing of emergency response and the impact on businesses on the road.
“Depending what address we go to, (Ermer Road) is the quickest way for us to get across 111 in the Lady Lane and Greenfield Deerfield neighborhood,” fire Chief Larry Best said.
Salem Bible Church and the police supply store, Body Armor Outlet, are the two non-residential establishments that are only accessed by Ermer Road. The North Salem Village shops are accessible by entrances on Ermer Road and Choppy Lane, which is most easily accessible to Route 111 by Ermer Road.
Currently, the town is following one of the short-term recommendations by using police to enforce the speed limit at 50 miles per hour.
Ermer Road “is part of our routine directed enforcement,” Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said. He explained that patrol officers generally are assigned to do traffic enforcement when there are no other calls.
“We do the best we can to have people out there,” he said.