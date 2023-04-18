SALEM, N.H. — The Community Services Department hit a fault in its plans for new pickleball courts after realizing a town engineer needs to determine if Michele Memorial Park is the best place for the courts.
Selectmen approved construction of five pickleball courts, along with site improvements at the park, in October.
The project is estimated to cost $200,000. The money is expected to come from American Rescue Plan Act funding and local recreation impact fees.
Community Services Director Katie Duffey told the Recreation Advisory Committee at a recent meeting that a snag was encountered during a preliminary bid meeting with potential contractors.
She said after holding the mandatory meeting, the prospective contractors were left with questions about the desired site that Duffey and the recreation crew were unable to answer.
Duffey concluded the town engineer will need to develop plans for the courts.
Duffey believes Michele Memorial Park would work for the pickleball courts and having an engineer involved in the project will help move this phase along.
The engineer would take into account concerns such as parking for the courts and the distance from the street, among other matters when determining the best spot in town for pickleball.
Duffey said she is actively working with the town engineer on a plan.
There is no timeline for when the plan would be completed. She added that they are pushing to not miss out on any pickleball playing time this summer.
Pickleball court construction will remain the first priority, Duffey said. Then, they will repair the tennis courts so as to not interfere with pickleball season.
A committee member asked if putting the town engineer on this project would exceed the funding approved by selectmen.
The town engineer should not cost any additional money, Duffey said.
Once a plan is developed, the town will put out a request for proposals, she added.
“To do it the right way is the way to go,” Duffey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.