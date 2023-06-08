SALEM, N.H. — It’s no easy feat to become a valedictorian, but siblings Catherine and Regan Harnois achieved this success at Salem High School only four years apart.
On Friday, Catherine will address her classmates during Salem High School’s graduation ceremony. She’ll read her co-valedictorian speech — as she shares the honor with senior Bin Long — like her brother Regan did in 2019.
Catherine will also follow in her big brother’s footsteps when she attends Dartmouth College in the fall.
The two have always been goal-oriented and self-motivated, according to their father, Rick Harnois, who said, “They’ve done this on their own.”
Their mother, Jacqueline Harnois, always stressed the importance of education, but neither parent pressured the kids when it came to school.
“All we asked of them was to try hard, do their best and put in an effort,” Rick said. “If you work hard, you get ten-fold back.”
Rick found his two oldest children pushed each other to be better — with a little competition in the house.
Catherine said it wasn’t a sibling rivalry, though.
“It wasn’t as much competition as it was admiration,” Catherine said. “I looked up to Regan as a role model and wanted to achieve everything he did. I followed what he did because I wanted to be as successful as him.”
Regan was emotional, knowing how his sister was influenced by him.
“Both of us had goals that aligned with academic success and that’s where it comes from,” Regan said. “We had that goal and then the motivation and drive that went along with it.”
For Catherine, that drive led her to learn about anything she could, the 18-year-old said.
Her goal to become a pediatrician pushed her at Salem High, she added, knowing good grades would help her get into the college of her choosing and medical school down the road.
“It’s been a major driving force for me,” Catherine said.
She saw her academic focus come to fruition when she found out she was co-valedictorian with classmate Long. She overcame some obstacles while maintaining her high grade point average.
“It was a lot of work all throughout high school,” Catherine said. “It was nice to see everything I did paid off.”
Like her brother, Catherine was a three-season athlete for most of her high school career. But she suffered a concussion in soccer during her junior year that forced her to stop playing contact sports.
Catherine also missed a few months of school that year to undergo treatment for some mental health problems.
Nevertheless, she persisted in her schoolwork to keep pace with her class, with the help of an influential teacher in the health science program.
“It’s meant a lot that I was able to finish all my work and do it in a way that allowed me to still achieve this accomplishment,” Catherine added.
She felt being a student-athlete on top of everything else taught her time management and balanced out her high school life.
Regan has felt nothing but pride that his sister was also able to become valedictorian while putting her well-being first.
“I was relieved for her,” Regan said. “I’m very proud and happy she got it.”
As he readies to graduate college himself, he looks forward to guiding Catherine with her collegiate career. Catherine said her brother’s choice of Dartmouth played a factor in her choice as well — something Regan took to heart.
The oldest of four siblings, Regan said he didn’t have the blueprint on how to navigate high school or college, but wanted to help Catherine on her academic journey. “I’m happy to know that I’ll be able to be there for her,” he said.
Catherine has paved her own path with her brother’s guidance. and she’ll likely do the same for her two young siblings, one of whom is starting at Salem High in the fall.
