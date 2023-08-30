SALEM, N.H. — Salem School District’s first day went off without a hitch as the town ushered in the the beginning of a new school year on Wednesday.
While it was a dreary start to day with rain, the day was full of bright smiles for children excited to be back with their classroom friends.
Students got to their schools on time as the district worked for weeks with transportation company First Student to ensure a smooth day back.
Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said she’s always excited for the start of a new school year and the new beginnings and firsts which come along with it.
Excitement surrounds kindergartners and incoming sixth and ninth grade students entering their new schools for the first time, she said.
“It’s also wonderful to see new staff who are just starting their careers as well as veterans who are anxious to simply get a new year under way,” Palmer added.
The school district has made technological upgrades this year to help with communication efforts between parents, teachers and students. They have added a new tool called ParentSquare to help the endeavor.
The district also continues to improve safety and create a secure learning environment for its students, Palmer said.
The school district worked during the summer to establish operational procedures to ensure everything from proper communication, safety and support were in line before the first bell rang.
“Parents send their kids to school to learn, but very importantly, they want their children to be happy,” Palmer said. “A successful start to the year is critical to this end. We have phenomenal staff that can deliver on those expectations.”
