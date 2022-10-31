SALEM, N.H. — The high school’s theater arts program will perform the new musical “Ranked” at the Seifert Performing Arts Center from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19.
All performances start at 7 p.m.
It’s the first time this musical has been produced in New Hampshire.
“Ranked” tells the story of students at fictional high school where class ranks grant certain privileges and social status. But then there’s a secret revealed that changes the whole ranking system at the school.
Two California teachers wrote the story in collaboration with their students to comment on issues students face with different pressures in schools.
Lauren Peithmann, the performing arts director for the Salem school district, said this show is different from ones they’ve done in the past.
She hopes that will make for an exciting experience for the cast and audience alike.
“‘This show checks the box of doing something dramatic and something more intense from a character perspective and having that experience with a small show that doesn’t have name recognition,” she said.
Chris Bujold, the director of Salem’s production of “Ranked” and one of the high school’s teachers, also sees the subject matter as relevant for students and teenagers.
“Thematically, it’s about inequity in education and how there’s so much pressure put on students,” Bujold said.
The production is made up of 29 students. There are a dozen students in the orchestra and an additional 10 in the crew.
The theater program prides itself in its student involvement from performing to working rigs and the sound board.
Seifert Performing Arts Center is a state-of-the-art facility with 700 seats. It’s equipped with all the technology needed to put on a high-quality production.
Peithmann said what makes a Salem production so special is their students are hands-on in all aspects of the production and actually using the center’s equipment.
“It’s important to us that the kids take advantage of this beautiful facility and learn as much as they can in these student productions,” he said.
Opening night will be the completion of eight-weeks of auditioning and rehearsing the students went through for the musical.
Bujold is proud of the hard work his cast put into researching the material, along with any vocal preparation for the musical numbers.
He hopes the musical will open a dialogue between students and parents and anyone else who goes to see the production.
“There are discussions to be had with adults and guardians that are managing their student events and trying to navigate academic life and pressures of academics, activities and colleges,” Bujold said.
Bujold added, “It’s also a new piece of theater that the community hasn’t seen before and that’s exciting.”
Tickets can be purchase at ssd.booktix.com. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors after service fees.
