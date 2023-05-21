SALEM, N.H. — The new Town Council was sworn into office during its first meeting last week and shook up town leadership when the nine members decided who would be in charge of the new government.
The Town Council also selected residents to serve on the new Ethics Committee in further reorganization to follow the new town charter.
Residents voted during the March election to change Salem’s form of government from a five-member Board of Selectmen to nine-member Town Council.
A special election on May 9 elected four individuals to the Town Council to varying terms — D.J. Bettencourt, Paul Pelletier, Lisa Withrow and Bonnie Wright.
The five selectmen who were in office prior to the special election automatically became town councilors having been elected or re-elected during March elections.
Those five were Robert Bryant, James Keller, Cathy Ann Stacey, Keith Stramaglia and Joe Sweeney.
Prior to the new town council’s formation, Stacey had led the selectmen as chairwoman since August 2022 and retained her position after March’s elections in the interim until the Town Council appointed new officials.
But a narrow vote of 5 to 4 appointed Bryant as chairman and Sweeney as vice chairman, leading Stacey to have to switch chairs – literally and figuratively – to a councilwoman position.
That vote was split down the middle of those previously in office and newcomers.
Stacey, Keller, Stramaglia and Wright were in opposition to the nominations.
Despite the tight vote, it was a swift and uncontested change without any discussion as to why either was nominated or deserved the position.
Sweeney was elected as a first time selectman in March.
Bryant had previously served as Board of Selectmen chairperson until August 2022.
At that time, Stacey was voted as chairwoman, ousting Bryant by a 3-to-2 vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.