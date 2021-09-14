SALEM, N.H. — Selectmen this week narrowly approved a contract extension for Town Manager Chris Dillon, leaving him in the leading role until at least 2024.
Displeasure was clear among two selectmen and dozens of police union members who attended Monday night’s meeting to speak publicly against Dillon’s performance.
Selectman James Keller announced early, “It’s a procedural matter. This is not a public hearing, for those that may be out there (in the audience) for this topic.”
“It’s not a public discussion,” he said.
Dillon, whose job is to oversee all town departments and answer to the board of elected officials, faced the end of his current contract in September 2022. The agreement requires a six month notification of whether his employment will be extended.
Selectmen James Keller, Michael Lyons and Everett McBride were brief in their remarks, showing support for Dillon simply by voting in his favor.
“I certainly advocate extending it,” Keller said of the $150,000 per year contract.
When given a chance to speak, McBride said, “I’m good.”
Lyons pointed out the recent departure of Assistant Town Manager William Scott in addition to work that remains.
“This is a point in time decision. We have an opening in the No. 2 spot, we have negotiations going on …” he said.
Selectman Bob Bryant prepared a lengthier statement, outlining his struggles to get public information or any type of response from Dillon.
Part of the issue, he believes, is a lack of experience and training. Dillon’s municipal resume includes 14 years as Salem’s recreation director and four as an assistant to that role.
“Where exactly did the experience come from to actually give him the job in the first place?” Bryant questioned.
“He claims he has negotiation experience,” Bryant said. “But in his role so far, he has failed to garner any support from any of the unions.”
Negotiations have been especially contentious between Dillon and the police union, totaling 59 patrolmen, sergeants, and dispatchers.
The group was unanimous several weeks ago in a vote of no confidence in the manager.
They called on selectmen to replace Dillon, or at least consider conducting an anonymous survey of all town employees regarding his performance, before any contract decisions were made.
A statement Tuesday reads in part: “The Salem Police Employees Association is very upset that the Board of Selectmen did not even request or allow public input on this very important matter. This vote appeared to be nothing more than window dressing because it appeared as if the results were already predetermined.”
The statement continues, “This vote could have been put on hold another six months per Mr. Dillon’s existing contract, and the topic could have been revisited at that time after a thorough vetting of Mr. Dillon’s performance.”
Chairwoman Cathy Stacey agreed, stating at the meeting, “We have until May of next year to notify the town manager whether we’re going to extend or whether we’re going to tell him to look elsewhere. And I think that I would like to see us at least go into the beginning of the year.”