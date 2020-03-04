SALEM, N.H. — The Main Street fire station isn't up to fire code without a sprinkler system Chief Larry Best explained to residents Wednesday night.
He was giving a presentation to voters who are being asked to approve a $2.3 million deal on Town Meeting Day — March 10 — to purchase the plot of land at 153 Main St. to build a new central fire station and training facility.
Since the original Main Street station was built in 1967, carbon monoxide and smoke detectors have been added, but the department says the existing station no longer meets firefighters' needs. The department hopes a new, larger fire station can accommodate the town for years to come as equipment gets larger and they need to add more to the fleet, Best explained to residents Wednesday evening. Current fire trucks in the station have only 4 inches of clearance to exit the building, he said.
Residents at the meeting questioned the price tag for the 8.5 acre piece of land that is more than four times the town's assessed value of $512,000. The acreage consists of two properties the department intends to buy.
“Salem definitely deserves a new fire station and training area,” neighbor to the potential new station Ann David said. “Now we have some concerns over the price of the land, and that we (as a town) should negotiate better.”
The price was negotiated between the Board of Selectmen, the Town Manager Chris Dillon and the landowner, Best said. Best added that the land is in an essential location necessary for a new station, and that the town acquiring the land didn’t take away from the tax base.
David, along with fellow neighbors, also expressed concerns over the potential environmental impact, because there is a stream on the property.
"We are not going to go out and start digging and do what we think is best," Best said, adding they plan to leave groundwater issues to the professionals. He added that the purchase of the land is contingent on the land being suitable for development, which is typical for land purchases, because the municipality wants to ensure voters approve the purchase before spending money on testing the land.
The large property offers the potential for having a training facility where Salem firefighters will be able to train in town during their shifts, Best said. Currently firefighters have to go to training facilities in Concord or Nashua which cost the town overtime because the firefighters have to train while not on shift, he said.
The new station will also be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, and be up to other health and safety concerns, Best explained during the presentation.
Showing a map of the location, Best explained the fire station needs to remain in the central location to accommodate calls quickly. Residents pointed out their homes.
Neighbors are also concerned about noise and lights, David said.
“Fire stations are in neighborhoods all the time,” Best said, adding the town’s two other fire stations are located in neighborhoods and they try to be the best neighbors.
“You better not touch my hedges,” one man said while he started negotiating adding more hedges between the potential department and his property.
Best said he liked the hedges.
Other details of the development will be hashed out during the engineering process, Best explained.
“I think the town and residents can work together for the benefit of Salem,” David said after the meeting.
Residents can vote on the land purchase and other items on March 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their polling location.