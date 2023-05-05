SALEM, N.H. — Residents will head to the polls for a special election on Tuesday, May 9, as the town's government is changing.
The town overwhelmingly supported a new charter during town election in March, changing the form of government from a five-member Board of Selectmen to a nine-member Town Council.
The five incumbent selectmen automatically become town councilors.
Residents will elect four additional members to the council on Tuesday to varying term lengths of one, two or three years.
The Eagle-Tribune reached out to candidates by email and phone to ask why they are running for Town Council.
Four candidates could not be reached. Three candidate statements were compiled by a video message they provided on Salem Community Television.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all five locations:
District 1: Fisk School, 14 Main St.
District 2: Soule School, 173 South Policy St.
District 3: Barron School, 55 Butler St.,
District 4: Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way,
District 6: North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road
Town Council candidates in alphabetical order:
D.J. Bettencourt
I have lived in Salem my entire life and possess a deep love for our community. My faith in our town is the reason that my wife and I chose to raise our family here.
I’m running to bring experienced leadership to the Town Council.
My goals are to lower property taxes, bring responsible economic development and protect our town’s natural resources.
I believe in responsive municipal government that collaborates with other town boards and our town employees. I respectfully ask for the support of Salem residents who agree that our community needs to embark on a new course.
James Dunaway Jr.
Dunaway could not be reached. Salem Community TV did not have a candidate video for him.
Daniel Guild
I am running for Town Council because I believe I can help build a future where we invest in our first responders, our schools and a new Master Plan so we control what Salem’s future looks like.
I have over 25 years of experience in the private sector with Boston Children’s Hospital and PricewaterhouseCoopers managing budgets and delivering results for the institutions that I work for.
I pledge to keep the lines of communication open with all members of our community. I will oppose those who put private agendas and personal grudges ahead of the interests of the town. As your councilor, I will bring experience and transparency to serving you, your family and Salem’s future.
Shawn Lane (Compiled from Salem Community Television)
Lane spent 20 years in the air force and worked for the military in civil service capacity.
“I'm fed up with the same old faces and names in government,” he said. “I'm fed up with going to the Town Hall and being looked down on and spoken to with disdain.
"Politics even at the local level is dirty business,” Lane said. “I was recently told by a local politician that we has been doing this since the 70s and I didn't have the right to be heard.”
"Elected town officials that have served more than two terms are part of our problem,” Lane said.
Everett McBride Jr.
I am running for a two-year term on the newly formed Town Council. I served on the Board of Selectmen for 27 years, Budget Committee for five years, as State Representative for four years – for 36 years of combined service to Salem.
I've gone through 32 budget cycles, helped successfully negotiate multiple union contracts. I believe my experience will be a valuable asset to the newly formed Town Council.
As a selectman I was involved in every infrastructure improvement since first elected in 1993, including a new North Salem fire station and a 10-year road program.
I believe “experience still matters.”
Kelly Moss
I am running for town council because I love Salem. I have three school-aged boys and I want to strengthen our community for all our children and families.
One of my goals is to increase trust and transparency in local elections through campaign finance reporting.
Another priority is to finally build a new police station to replace our crumbling current one. Salem has kicked this can down the road for far too long and it is impacting public safety.
It is time for new ideas and fresh perspectives so we can reverse this trend and start moving Salem forward.
Damon Norcross
I’m running for Town Council because I want to help fully implement our new Town Charter, update our aging facilities, advocate for responsible growth and ensure we balance the needs of all town citizens.
I’ve lived in Salem for 23 years; I’m a small business owner and actively involved in the community. I’m a common-sense moderate with the skills, knowledge, background, and a passion for service that will benefit the Town of Salem.
I chose to run for the one-year term because it’s a unique opportunity to elect someone new with a different perspective.
Barry Pietrantonio (compiled from Salem Community Television)
Speaking to other residents like myself, nobody seemed to understand the newly created town position and what it entailed. That concerned me enough to run.
Over the past several years we have all seen many changes taken place in Salem. Some have been tremendous but many like me see that change has been happening rather abruptly.
I am in the profession of helping others gain control of their own lives. There is a need for Salem to gain control of its own identity that has made it unique and for some old and new residents.
I promise to represent all residents of Salem regardless of how long you've resided here.
Paul Pelletier
I've been a resident of Salem since 1968. This has been my home. I love the community and I want to see Salem grow, but grow in a balanced way.
We need to maintain infrastructure, we must increase revenue in our town, but we must keep our town feeling like a small town atmosphere.
If elected to the council we'll watch out for wasteful spending, create alternative ways to save money and set up accounts for the buildings we need through the years.
Approximately 10 years from now we'll need a new Town Hall. But let's do our homework and design these buildings to also create revenue for the town.
Brian Thornock
Salem needs diverse voices and views in elected positions. The same faces and voices have largely been in these seats for years.
This leads to stagnation of ideas and frankly a lack of respect and responsiveness to Salem’s residents. We are a growing town with old and new issues that need to be addressed. Salem can’t afford to rely on the same thought process or the “that’s the way it’s always done” mentality.
I believe my 30 plus years of military and government service have provided me the experience and flexible mindset necessary for the council to better meet Salem’s needs.
Marybeth Stramaglia (Compiled from Salem Community Television)
Stramaglia said ethics and transparency are important issues to her and wants to help restore trust she feels has been lost between residents and town officials.
She added she's thought about running for various offices before, but decided the time is now.
“Over the course of the last two elections, it's become clear to me that the voters of the town really want new things, they want new ideas, voices and more open methods of their town government working. I think I have a lot to offer in that regard.”
Lisa Withrow
The new Town Council is a much needed change for Salem. My plan will be to work with the council members all of them, to have transparency, to stop the back room, single-member negotiations and to stand up for what is right.
I will use what I learned from my previous experience and continue the good while helping to structure and lay a foundation for moving forward in an ethical, professional manner with our new charter standards, ultimately to stand up for Salem's residents and employees and continue to be someone who actually cares about Salem.
I am asking for your vote on May 9.
Bonnie Wright
I had the honor and privilege of being part of the Charter Commission, serving as the secretary of that board. As the commissioners wrote the new town charter, we created an outline for the town’s government to follow.
The Town Council will expand and clarify upon the foundation that we established.
I’m running because I love Salem — and have proved it with my actions over the years. The first two years of the new charter are critical to the future of the town, and I want to finish the job that I helped start, especially as new committees are formed.
