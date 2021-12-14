SALEM, N.H. — Caroline Rivard, 103, has been recognized by the selectmen as Salem’s eldest resident.
Born in 1918, just a week after the first documented case of the Spanish flu in America, Rivard is living through a pandemic for the second time.
Precautions were recently taken to award her a Boston Post Cane at a Board of Selectmen meeting. The tradition started in 1909 by the former Boston Post Newspaper and carries on in many New England towns.
Salem officials briefly searched for a fitting resident before identifying Rivard. An article published Nov. 26 by The Eagle-Tribune helped announce the effort.
Rivard’s daughter-in-law, Deborah Rivard, had a feeling she knew who was deserving.
Born in Lawrence to Italian immigrants, Caroline Rivard raised her own family in Salem. She has lived in the same home for 61 years.
Her daughter-in-law says she doesn’t leave the house often these days but enjoys spending time with family, including her four children. She rarely misses "Family Feud" and keeps up with local news.
Rivard’s advice to young people is the same as her advice for living a long life.
“Enjoy, be happy, be kind,” she said.
She attributes her wellness to healthy food and exercise, but said she sometimes indulges in takeout.
Her working life was spent at the Lawrence mills as a stitcher and at the Salem K-Mart, which shut down more recently.
In her free time Rivard cheers on the Boston Celtics, of which she’s described as a loyal and passionate fan.
In honoring her, the selectmen pointed out historical happenings during Rivard’s impressive life thus far — When she was 10, the first Mickey Mouse film with sound debuted. At 40, NASA was created. At 70, a loaf of white bread cost 60 cents and a pound of sirloin steak cost $2.99.
Her beloved Celtics last won a championship the year Rivard turned 90.
Rivard’s 104th birthday is March 17, 2022.