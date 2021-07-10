SALEM, Mass. — When her assistant handed her the message last year, saying someone from the Bravo channel had called about shooting episodes of "The Real Housewives of New York" in Salem last fall, "I wasn't quite sure I'd heard correctly," Claire Kallelis recalled on Thursday.
"We get a lot of calls from production companies and different shows," Kallelis, the general manager of the Hawthorne Hotel, said. The big-budget Hollywood film "Joy" filmed there, and so did the popular 1960s and 1970s television show "Bewitched."
This time, though it was different — and it was personal.
Kallelis is a fan of the entire franchise and in particular, "The Real Housewives of New York," a show she's watched from the beginning, all 13 seasons.
For some of those seasons, she watched with a close friend who was in treatment for cancer. So the show is also a reminder of those lighter moments during a difficult time.
Kallelis said she was delighted to learn that the cast members "are who they are on television," and that they were all "absolutely fabulous."
"They were very kind and very genuine and appreciative," said Kallelis. "I think they truly enjoyed Salem and the hotel."
She and her staff even got to appear on camera. One of her managers, June Jennings, delivered a Wiccan blessing at the start of the show. And she got to show off the recent remodel of the hotel, completed shortly before the pandemic shut things down.
"It's a special place and it deserves the attention," she said.
The show is about escapism and fun, something everyone was in need of at the time.
"The Housewives, you go home at the end of a hard day, they entertain us," Kallelis said.
The Bravo producers originally wanted to shoot the episodes during days leading up to Halloween, Kallelis said, but decided to wait a couple of weeks.
For five days in November, it was the worst-kept secret in town, with the show's producers warning Kallelis and other business owners not to speak to anyone until the show aired — standard practice in the reality show business so that no "spoilers" leak out.
Between 40 and 50 crew members and show employees arrived first, to set things up, Kallelis said. A couple of days later, a "rock star"-style charter bus rolled into the city with the cast.
One of the "housewives," Leah, had proposed and planned the visit.
Given that the pandemic was still a huge concern and vaccines were still a couple of months away, the show faced some logistical issues — for example, how to shoot late into the night at businesses that were required to close early.
Kallelis said the hotel was able to accommodate the show, setting up areas in the hotel for scenes and meals.
The cast did get out and about in Salem, with dinners at restaurants, shopping trips, and a session at the Black Veil tattoo studio.
They also got to explore some typically off-limits areas, like the Marine Society room.
Kallelis said she worked with the show to identify special items that would be of interest to the cast members, like the chocolate turtles from Ye Olde Pepper Companie for Ramona, who has a catchphrase, "turtle time."
She is still careful to avoid spoilers and isn't sure how many of the episodes will include the Salem visit. Some of the cast members also traveled to Newburyport during their trip.
In true reality-TV fashion, the show did use some editing to keep the suspense high.
At one point, Kallelis is discussing the Salem Witch Trials, and as the show goes to a commercial break, the impression is left that the 17th century trials happened at the hotel (which marked its 95th anniversary last year). The matter is clarified after the break. "I was happy when it came back and it clarified what I said," Kallelis said.
She also winced a little at the title of the episode, which we can't print here. (Think Barbara Bush's famous "rhymes with rich" quote about Geraldine Ferraro.)
"It's all for ratings," Kallelis concludes.
The hotel hosted a viewing party on Tuesday and plans another one next Tuesday. About 120 people showed up for the first one, in the hotel's ballroom. "It was a kick. It made their months. It's been a challenging time for everyone."
People have been coming up to her and the employees to say "I saw you on 'Real Housewives'."
And she's already seen a spike in bookings. A dozen people have called to book stays at the hotel since the first episode aired, she said.
