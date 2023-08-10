SALEM, N.H. — Fire Chief Lawrence Best will retire, effective Aug. 31, after more than three decades in the fire service, the town announced on its website.
The chief started as a volunteer firefighter in Meriden in 1987 and served Laconia and Durham Fire Departments before coming to Salem.
He's been with Salem Fire Department for 20 years, working his way up the ranks since 2003, culminating with his appointment as chief in 2018.
He began his career in Salem as a firefighter and emergency medical technician. He was promoted several times during his tenure with the department — to lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and acting chief.
“He has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the Salem community,” town officials said in their published statement. “His leadership, foresight, and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the department's operational excellence and commitment to public safety."
Best’s contributions to the community reach beyond the fire station.
He actively engaged with the community and organizations within it. He was a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, and had leadership roles in the New Hampshire Association of Fire Chiefs.
“As Chief Best steps into retirement, his legacy remains deeply ingrained in the Salem Fire Department's culture of excellence, camaraderie, and commitment,” officials said.
The town will soon begin a search for Best’s successor.
