SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Historic Carousel Pavilion may not officially be open yet but officials are welcoming folks to check out the finished building as they await approval for full operations.
The nonprofit organization launched the Campaign for the Historic Carousel in 2019 with the goal of raising $4.2 million to purchase a 1909 hand-carved Looff-Mangels carousel and build a year-round octagonal pavilion at 7 Broadway for its new home.
They initially set out to bring the 1890s Looff-Mangels Broadway Flying Horses Carousel back to the beach center following its sale and removal in the 1970s, but it turned out that the carousel was no longer intact.
Salisbury Beach Carousel Executive Director Amy Moore shared the project’s latest developments.
“We have received our occupancy certificate from the Salisbury building inspector and we’re now working toward securing our license to operate from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Public Safety,” Moore said, referring to Scott Vandewalle.
She said the process can be lengthy with lots of paperwork involved.
“The license to operate is pending and we’re hopeful to get the green light soon,” Moore said. “Unfortunately, it’s out of our hands once our application is submitted, but we’re going to do our best to welcome the community because the building is open.”
Moore said she is welcoming visitors to learn more about the historic carousel and see the “spectacular building.” She said people have been eager to check it out.
“You’d be amazed at how many folks are putting their nose up against the window to take a peek inside. It is pretty beautiful,” Moore said.
Moore said she does not have specific hours for when people can visit, but anyone interested in a tour of the inside can reach her through the information available at www.salisburybeachcarousel.org.
The carousel director spoke about how the pavilion will represent the rich history of the beach.
“The carousel pays homage to what Salisbury Beach was and what the community wants it to be now and in the future,” Moore said.
She expressed hope in starting to host events now that the building’s events room has been completed and they have an occupancy certificate.
“We are a nonprofit entity and booking events here is going to help contribute to our operating costs, so the sooner we can start booking events and maybe opening our merchandise counter and selling some commemorative items, the better,” Moore said.
She reiterated that the date the carousel will be fully operational is out of her hands.
“It is literally passing over hundreds of pages of policy and procedure for safety and operations that is going to end up on somebody’s desk, I assume on Beacon Hill, and how quickly they can attend to that information and schedule an inspection visit,” Moore said.
Salisbury Beach Partnership President Wayne Capolupo expressed how rewarding it has been to receive community feedback.
“The outpouring of support, the enthusiasm, the excitement, there’s just so many adjectives to describe the response that we have gotten,” Capolupo said.
His hope is to see the carousel pavilion serve as the catalyst for a longer commercial season.
“Someday, we hope to have a year-round commercial season, but certainly in the very near future we want to have a season that extends from March to December and give people a reason to come here for more than just sunny beach weather,” Capolupo said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
