SALISBURY — The Hilton Senior Center has become the focal point of an ever-growing volunteer effort to help the victims of a major fire on Central Avenue early Monday.
Thirty-six people from 24 families were affected by the blaze, which destroyed Michael’s Oceanside Motel and four other buildings, according to American Red Cross of Massachusetts spokesman Jeff Hall.
Liz Pettis, executive director of the Salisbury Council on Aging, said she and her staff had already prepared to open the Senior Center as a shelter and warming station that morning.
But Pettis was greeted by the Fire Department, the Red Cross, and 21 stunned and homeless fire victims and their pets, including a parakeet.
“Everyone that was here was in shock,” Pettis said. “They really needed a hug and somebody to listen. But, what they really wanted was a warm bed. They needed rest. They needed sleep. They had all been up since 2 in the morning.”
The Senior Center staff sprung into action and soon the building had become a triage of volunteer efforts.
“A lot of these people didn’t have their keys, their wallets, they had no phones and they didn’t have their prescriptions,” Pettis said. “But we were able to get some pharmacies to give us some emergency supplies to get these people through until they can talk to their doctors. That was amazing to be able to do that. Then, the Lions Club stepped up.”
Salisbury Lions Club member CJ Fitzwater was getting ready for work Monday when he got a call from club President Michael Colburn.
“He told me, ‘You’re calling in sick today, we’ve got to help some people out,’” Fitzwater said.
Colburn had already been at the fire scene and said he wanted to do whatever he could to help whoever he could that day. So he picked up Fitzwater and they headed for the Senior Center.
“These people were like a deer staring into the headlights when I got here,” Colburn said. “One guy was standing here with his slippers on and no jacket. The Red Cross was here but they were more about in-taking them to find a place to stay that night.
“We were more into giving them comfort,” he added. “I talked to a guy for about an hour and a half yesterday about nothing. But that was an hour and a half when he wasn’t thinking about having just lost everything in a fire.”
Fitzwater said cell phones were the first request of the fire victims, so he and Colburn headed to Walmart to pick up some prepaid phones. Fitzwater also took to social media to let people know where and how they could help.
“One gentleman had shown up with $3,000 worth of TJ Maxx gift cards, Pomodori restaurant in Newburyport showed up with $1,500 in gift cards,” Fitzwater said. “The community has really reached out.”
Fitzgerald then put the word out on social media that the victims could use some reusable grocery bags and perhaps some luggage in which to put their clothing.
Pettis said more than 50 pieces of luggage had shown up at the Senior Center by late Monday afternoon.
“People were coming in and asking them what they needed and they were getting it,” Pettis said. “People dropped off over 400 pounds of clothing. Somebody dropped off Uber gift cards and I didn’t even know that you had those out there. Some people came and brought in other gift cards that they got for Christmas and haven’t used yet. It was just huge.”
Fitzwater added that the Senior Center collected roughly $11,000 in gift cards by Monday evening.
Hall said the Red Cross was able to provide lodging for the fire victims Monday night and a multiagency resource center is being planned at the Senior Center on Wednesday.
“We will have a group of local and state agencies there to give these people a chance to shop for benefits,” Hall said.
Colburn said he tries to live by a simple motto.
“We are all judged by our abilities to help people less fortunate than us,” Colburn said.
