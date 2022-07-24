ANDOVER — A 58-year-old Salisbury man was pronounced dead Sunday after his car rolled over on Interstate 495 south near the Interstate 93 exit.
Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Andover responded to the single-vehicle crash, involving a 2013 Ford Focus, about 11:25 a.m.
When troopers arrived, they found bystanders attempting CPR on the Salisbury man, the only person in the car.
The man, whose name was not released, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation shows that for an unknown reason, the Ford drove off the left side of the road and rolled over in the median, according to state police.
The crash remains under investigation by Troop A with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Also responding to the accident were the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and police, fire and EMS personnel from Andover.
Police closed the two left lanes on both sides of the highway, resulting in massive traffic congestion for miles in both directions.
