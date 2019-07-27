SALISBURY — A cause for celebration also highlighted an area of concern when the Maria Miles Visitor Center marked its 20th anniversary Friday morning.
The visitor center, on I-95 southbound at exit 60 in Salisbury, was named after late Chamber of Commerce president Maria Miles. Many state and local officials, including state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and state Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, were on hand to mark the anniversary.
Salisbury Selectman Freeman Condon spoke fondly of Miles on Friday.
“I grew up just a few miles from here and I thought I knew something about tourism and how important it is but I knew nothing until I met Maria,” Condon said.
But Friday’s anniversary did not pass without a call to action by the executive director of the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, Ann Marie Casey.
Casey said her nonprofit organization operates in a public/private partnership with the state that has funded 11 visitor information centers, including the Maria Miles Visitor Center, in its annual budget in the past.
But the Fiscal 2020 state budget does not include an earmark for visitor centers, according to Casey.
“We are disappointed this money wasn’t in the FY 2020 budget,” she said. “There are surprisingly $8 million worth of earmarks under the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism line item. One would think that visitor information centers would be an appropriate earmark to be under that line item.”
According to Casey, the visitor center in Salisbury is a gateway to the North Shore and sees more than 350,000 travelers a year.
“We are needed,” she said. “Since the last week of June, we have seen 10,000 people a week. This has been a crazy, busy summer and we will be up in the fall, too. We are advocating for those budget monies to be put in the state supplemental budget which is expected to be taken up in September.”
Casey said state funding for Massachusetts’ 16 regional tourism councils mostly comes from a $10 million tourism trust fund fueled by the state’s 5.7% lodging tax.
“That translates to about $400,000 annually for North of Boston,” she said.
Casey said her organization caters to the state’s third largest industry, tourism.
“We’ve got the private part, we need the public,” she said. “We can’t live this way. So, can we put something in place so that we can rely on it and it can keep us going?”
A new, sustainable public/private partnership model incorporating the state’s regional tourism councils, the Department of Transportation and the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism could be a good way to keep a steady stream of funding flowing, according to Casey.
“We need to come together to make sure that we have a line item so that we are funded,” she said. “That would be better than having to scramble every year about what we are going to do for funding.”
She acknowledged that many tourists are able to do much of their vacation planning and booking online but she also highlighted the additional worth of the state’s visitor information centers.
“You can’t use the restroom on the phone,” Casey said. “If you are elderly or disabled or tired or you have small children, that phone doesn’t help you. Some people also don’t have international calling plans. We have free Wi-Fi and they come in here. We book rooms for people, we pick up the phone and do concierge service, right from here.”