BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Dawn Marie Barcellona stood and apologized to the family of Andrew "Dibba" Dobson, who was killed in a Seabrook crash, just seconds after she was sentenced Monday afternoon for a drunken driving conviction.
A mother of three, Barcellona told Dobson's family members she was sorry both for their loss and what happened on the night of Oct. 21, 2018.
Barcellona, 58, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, was sentenced to a one-year loss of license and $500 fine by Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire. That is in addition to the year-plus she has not been able to drive since the accident.
St. Hilaire found Barcellona guilty of driving while intoxicated after a one-day bench trial Oct. 9.
Barcellona has been barred from driving and her Jeep impounded since the crash occurred. St. Hilaire's sentence means her loss of license extends now into a second year.
Prosecutor Jennifer Haggar had asked the judge to impose a two-year loss of license.
Dobson's family members came to court prepared to make victim impact statements to the judge. Barcellona's attorney, Stephen Jeffco, objected to the statements, however, and St. Hilaire agreed.
Felony indictments against Barcellona for negligent homicide were dropped, St. Hilaire noted.
St. Hilaire said he could not hear "victim impact statements regarding a death of a family member" when it was not an element of the crime.
Susan Dobson, Andrew's mother, got up and left the courtroom after St. Hilaire said she and other family members present could not address the court.
She was not in the courtroom when Barcellona apologized to the family.
Jeffco said Barcellona has wanted to reach out to the family since the crash, but she was ordered not to have any contact with them. He also advised her not to do so, he said.
"It was my decision, not hers," Jeffco said.
On the night of Oct. 21, 2018, Dobson, 51, left his parents’ home on Commonwealth Avenue in Salisbury where he lived. He went to a nearby convenience store for a pack of cigarettes, according to family members.
Dobson, a North Andover native, was struck and killed on his way home on Ocean Boulevard (Route 1A), close to the Salisbury line, about 8 p.m.
Barcellona was driving the Jeep that struck him, police said.
Dobson, the father of a 12-year-old boy, was ripped out of his sneakers and suffered a cracked skull, according to court documents.
Barcellona went to trial on the DWI charge Oct. 9. The trial spanned roughly four hours and after, St. Hilaire took the matter under advisement for several weeks before issuing the guilty verdict.
Barcellona previously rejected a plea deal that would allow her to avoid jail time and instead pay a $500 fine and surrender her driver’s license for nine months, according to court documents. She opted to take the case to a trial.
She did not testify in her own defense.
