It was a day to honor veterans and their service Friday with schools in the region hosting special services, flag ceremonies and guest speakers.
In Haverhill, Sacred Hearts School hosted a Salute to Veterans Assembly, featuring guest speaker Amanda Buckley representing the Haverhill Veterans Affairs Office, and also state Sen. Diana DiZoglio. Sacred Hearts students also presented a program of patriotic songs and other tributes to veterans in attendance and their families and friends.
North Andover's Thomson Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day observance with veterans in attendance including Boris Bauer, drafted into the U.S. Army and who served as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. Bauer's grandson, Evan, is a first-grader at the school, named for Pvt. Albert E. Thomson who was killed in France during World War I. The ceremony also paid tribute to Thomas Barnes, a U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient of the Vietnam War who died this past April. School Superintendent Gregg Gilligan presented a plaque to Barnes' widow Carolyn and their three daughters — Tammy Trombly, Lisa Perella, and Sherri Barnes.
In Windham, children at Golden Brook Elementary School honored veterans with a special assembly in a packed auditorium Friday afternoon. Students performed patriotic songs for visiting veterans and their families.