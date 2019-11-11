Marching bands and honor guards across the region put on annual patriotic displays Monday in recognition of Veterans Day.
They were joined by bright-eyed youngsters eagerly waving miniature American flags from sidewalks, and their parents tasked with explaining the importance of the day.
In Methuen, some of the tiniest onlookers were proud sons of a Methuen firefighter. Along with their mom Amie St. Laurent, Henry, 2, William, 4, and Dominic, 6, watched the parade from the bumper of a fire truck.
Members of the Northeast Italian Band march down Lowell Street, along with the high school’s JROTC participants and Girl Scouts sporting handmade signs.
Vietnam War veterans joined in, too. Four of them held a sign bearing the names of locals that “kept Lawrence free,” it read.
In Derry, traditional services were held at MacGregor Park in Derry, with veterans, special speakers and a Town Council proclamation making up the service program.
The Rev. Ray Bonin of the Church of the Transfiguration in Derry, led a worship service at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church prior to the park service, telling veterans “they served for something greater than themselves.”
“You sacrificed, you all understand the sacrifice you make,” Bonin said. “Your whole lives are different because you are veterans.”
Derry Town Councilor Jim Morgan read a town proclamation to honor Veterans Day and added it was his pleasure and honor to recognize veterans for their “legacy of profound service and sacrifice.”
Derry veterans then hosted an open house at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 1617 post home, then visited veterans living at local nursing and retirement homes including Pleasant Valley Nursing Home, Aurora Senior Living and Birch Heights.
