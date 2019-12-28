PLAISTOW — More than 500 people gathered at Timberlane Performing Arts Center to hear presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) host a panel on “environmental and corporate greed” in the town that is home to the 41-acre Beede Waste Oil site — where oil was recycled and dumped into an unlined pit for decades, contaminating residents’ water.
Sanders contended that along with health insurance and education that clean water and air are also human rights that he plans to protect if he is elected president.
“And I’ll tell you something else that I believe is a human right, that is not a radical idea and that is the right to turn on your faucet in your home and make sure the water that comes out is not toxic for you and your family,” Sanders said. “It is not a radical idea to suggest that the air that our children breathe should not lead to asthma and other types of illnesses.”
Sanders talked about his proposed climate crisis policy that builds upon the ideals of the Green New Deal. His proposals for environmental conservation and becoming independent from carbon-producing energy by 2050 are expansive and expensive, Sanders acknowledged.
“But I want everyone here to be thinking what the alternative is,” he said.
While Sanders did not directly confront Plaistow’s specific water issues during his speech, his message resonated with area resident George Hamblen, 55.
Hamblen, Plaistow’s Democratic Party Chair, agreed that environmental issues were among his top concerns for the 2020 election, and that he is concerned that locals especially do not know how issues like climate change and water contamination will play out in the future.
He wants his neighbors “to really get to know the issues and realize that we have to start taking action on this stuff.”
The Beede Waste Oil site was closed in 1994, and that’s when the cleanup started. Plaistow residents found water in their private wells had been contaminated. Money from a previous pollution settlement is paying for a water pipeline that will bring clean water to Plaistow residents once it is constructed in 2020.
Sanders acknowledged that water contamination is an issue across the United States, and that he wants an Environmental Protection Agency that enforces regulations and tells “corporations they can’t make huge profits by contaminating our water.”
Sanders invited New Hampshire state representatives Catherine Sofikitis (D-Hillsborough 34) and Nancy Murphy (D-Hillsborough 21), former state representative Mindi Messmer and Rob Werner, director of the New Hampshire League of Conservation Voters, to speak about New Hampshire’s unique environmental issues that they say are a challenge to face because of corporate lobbying.
Access to clean water is an essential issue that brought Messmer, Sofikitis and Murphy to Concord, they said.
Murphy lives in Merrimack near the site of Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, which has tested positive for high PFOA contamination, and she talked about how three of her six children have health issues which she says can be linked to PFOA contamination.
That lead her to run for office and see first-hand how hard it is to enact environmental protection legislation.
“Any support that the community can provide through letters to representatives to senators in support of environmental bills will matter because trust me the lobbyists have the ear of all of us in the hallways at the statehouse,” Murphy said.