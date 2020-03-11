SANDOWN— Jonathan Goldman and Bob Nickerson were elected to two seats on the Board of Selectmen, defeating opponent John Quevillon.
Benjamin Sharpe defeated David Solomon in the race for a spot on the Budget Committee, in the only other contested race in town.
Voters approved a $4,319,408 operating budget, and the town approved a warrant article which will raise $370,000 to be added to the road improvement capital reserve fund.
At around 6 p.m., Town Moderator Kevin Major said that while turnout seemed low early in the day, by the evening more than 1,000 people had cast votes.