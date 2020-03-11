SANDOWN— Jonathan Goldman and Bob Nickerson were elected to two seats on the Board of Selectmen, defeating opponent John Quevillon.

Benjamin Sharpe defeated David Solomon in the race for a spot on the Budget Committee, in the only other contested race in town.

Voters approved a $4,319,408 operating budget, and the town approved a warrant article which will raise $370,000 to be added to the road improvement capital reserve fund.

At around 6 p.m., Town Moderator Kevin Major said that while turnout seemed low early in the day, by the evening more than 1,000 people had cast votes. 

Sandown Warrant Articles unofficial

Warrant Article Yes No
Article 2 670 484
Article 3 1070 91
Article 4 799 378
Article 5 968 212
Article 6 468 704
Article 7 749 431
Article 8 631 542
Article 9 617 552
Article 10 822 358
Article 11 844 336
Article 12 584 597
Article 13 836 353
Article 14 783 401
Article 15 679 517
Article 16 679 508
Article 17 796 382
Article 18 411 743
School
Article 2 510 607
Article 3 634 516
Article 4 673 492
Article 5 742 371
Article 6 654 488
Article 7 824 354
Article 8 954 173
Article 9 255 877
Article 10 345 766

Sandown unofficial election results

Office Candidate Votes Candidate Votes Candidate Votes
Board of Selectmen Jonathan Goldman* 719 Bob Nickerson* 811 John Quevillon 286
Planning Board Patricia Edris 941
Budget Committee Benjamin Sharpe* 654 David J. Solomon 340
Moderator Kevin Major* 1041
Fire Engineers Jeff Farrell* 854 Dennis Giangregorio* 856 Wilfred Tapley* 918
Cemetery Trustee Stephen Winter 993
Trustee of the Trust Fund Jilleta Jarvis (Write-in)* 7
Library Trustee Diana True* 999
Supervisor of the Checklist Heather Zagranis 956
School
District Moderator Barry Hantman 401 Robert Harb* 374

