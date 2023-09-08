SANDOWN — The town may budget for four electronic voting machines in the upcoming budget cycle as the New Hampshire Secretary of State looks to change machine brands.
Town Moderator Kevin Major brought the issue before the Board of Selectmen during their last meeting.
The state uses AccuVote devices to count ballots during elections, but the New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission is looking to replace the aging machines which are no longer manufactured.
These machines are the only authorized ballot counting devices in the state right now.
The commission will continue to certify their use through the 2024 elections and for as long as they can be supported, Major said.
However, the commission is looking at three options to replace AccuVote machines down the road.
Sandown has two of these ballot-counting machines. They are serviced after every election by LHS Associates in Salem, New Hampshire.
While the town won’t see changes in the immediate future to use a different machine, Major said they’ll likely need to budget for four new machines as there are no current plans for state funding.
Each machine will cost about $6,000 for a total expense of $24,000 added to the moderator’s budget line.
“You’re going to see a hit on the budget,” he said to the board. “It’s an advanced warning that we are going to be coming in looking for that.”
The Secretary of State’s office advised towns to seek the funds for the voting machines even though they might not be purchased next year and have the money ready in a non-lapsing account.
All three brands of the potential voting machines are also enhanced with a feature to scan the front and back of every ballot. The machines will not connect to the internet.
It takes about five seconds to scan a ballot with any of the potential new machines. If there are six ballots per person, it could take 30 seconds to scan everything, he stated. Right now, the town’s machines take one second to process.
The town moderator said it would be a good idea to purchase four machines, when the time comes, to expedite projected longer voting times and minimize congestion in Town Hall.
It’s still not set in stone what brand the state will decided to approve and authorize towns to purchase or a timeline when a decision will be made.
Major told the board he felt the ImageCast from Dominion Voting Systems was the closest to what the town uses now of the three brands under consideration.
Dominion had filed a lawsuit against Fox News earlier this year, accusing the network of lying about the 2020 presidential election. Fox News settled for $787 million.
Electronic voting machines have been a hot topic during the last few years for some Sandown residents who claimed the method of counting ballots produces fraudulent tallies and could lead to machine manipulation.
A group of Sandown citizens raised a petition to hold a special meeting to ban their use and instead implement hand-counting of ballots in 2022 which the town denied. A non-resident took the town to court on the matter. The judge ruled in favor of Sandown.
At the same board meeting as Major presented the idea of new machines, a resident voiced concerns about ballot accuracy and if machines are properly reading every ballot item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.