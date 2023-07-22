SANDOWN —The Sandown Garden Club Scholarship Committee selected Ben Winter of Sandown as the recipient of its annual scholarship.
Each spring, the Sandown Garden Club awards a scholarship to a graduating senior of Timberlane Regional High School. That student must be accepted to an accredited institution of higher learning and pursue studies in fields related to gardening.
During high school, Winter was involved in several activities. He spent nine years volunteering at Sandown’s Food Pantry and was chosen as Sandown’s very first “Young Citizen of the Year.”
Winter is also a member of the Boy Scouts and volunteers with them to do trail maintenance in the Town Forest. He currently takes part in the Sandown Fire Department’s emergency training.
He will pursue a degree in Forestry Operations with a minor in Wildland Firefighting.
Charity holds shoe drive
ATKINSON — Chapter D-New Hampshire of P.E.O International will sponsor a shoe collection drive in order to raise money to fund its scholarships during August and September with shoe drop-offs at the Community Center, 4 Main St.
P.E.O is an international philanthropic organization that raises money for the education of women through scholarships and other forms of financial aid.
All varieties of gently used shoes will be collected. Finance Committee members will pick up the donated shoes on a regular basis.
There will be a special container at the Community Center at 3 p.m. after the town-wide yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 23 and again on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Any questions should be directed to PEOChapterDNH@gmail.com.
William Hobdy Day set
DERRY — The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and Derry Public Library will present William Hobdy Day on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Derry Opera House and nearby rail trail in downtown Derry.
The day will celebrate Hobdy, a ragtime musician and the first known Black business owner in Derry.
All ages are welcome to come out and enjoy history, activities, puzzle, music, raffles and an unveiling of a Black Heritage Trail landmark in honor of Hobdy’s life.
Supervisors of Checklist to meet
LONDONDERRY — The Supervisors of the Voter Checklist will meet at the Town Clerk’s office to amend the checklist and register voters on Aug. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 268B Mammoth Road.
Bring proof of Londonderry residency, citizenship, age and photo identification to register to vote.
Qualified applicants who do not possess proof or who do not bring proof with them may register if they sign an affidavit attesting to their qualifications for identity, age, domicile and citizenship.
For more information, contact Kristin Grages at 603-432-1100, ext. 198.
Preparing for Kingston Lake Regatta
KINGSTON — The Board of Directors of the Kingston Lake (Great Pond) Association will meet on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. in the Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane.
The agenda will include final preparations for the Kingston Lake Regatta scheduled for Sunday, July 30. Registration for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is $5 per person. The starting bell is at 10:30 a.m.
The race begins and ends at Camp Lincoln on Ball Road. The course is the perimeter of the lake, approximately three miles. Paddleboards will go around the island.
For more information, call Muriel at 603-642-3156 or visit kingstonlakenh.com.
