SANDOWN —The garden club's annual plant swap will be Monday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Ed Garvey Recreation Center on Pheasant Run Drive.
Participants can bring one, two or three plants that are perennials. The plants should be in sturdy pots or containers, healthy, established, well cared for and garden worthy. They need to be clearly identified and have some care information included.
This is a great time to share gardening ideas, advice and maybe meet new friends. Light refreshments will be served during the set up, giving everyone a chance to look over the plants and ask questions.
More information on the club and membership can be found online at sandowngardenclub.org or on the Sandown Garden Club Facebook page.
Weekend performances on tap
BYFIELD — The Byfield Community Arts Center will present the Ultimate Billy Joel Tribute Band featuring Ben Eramo on Friday, July 23, followed by a performance by Hownd on Saturday, July 24.
Doors open at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $20 at the door. The Cat Cafe will be serving beer and wine, soft drinks and coffee, sweet treats and their famous salsa. The Byfield Community Arts Center is at 7 Central St.
Whittier Birthplace open for the season
HAVERHILL — The Whittier Birthplace is open for guided tours now through October. Tours of the circa 1688 homestead are available, by appointment, as follows: Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last tours are at 3 p.m.) and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. (last tour is at 3 p.m.)
During the approximately one hour tours, visitors will explore the Whittier family’s lives on the farm and the early life of the abolitionist and poet John Greenleaf Whittier. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the self-guided Freeman Memorial Trail through the woods and fields of the Whittier Birthplace. Fees are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, and free for children under the age of 12.
Tours may not be available at all times due to scheduling constraints.
Schedule you visit online at www.whittierbirthplace.org/tours.
Former Chicago Cubs player enjoys pancakes with Lawrence kids
SALEM, N.H. — Former Chicago Cubs player Sam Rosario recently hosted 35 kids from Lawrence and surrounding communities for a pancake luncheon at IHOP on behalf of his charity Day Dreaming. The event was attended by Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and several members of the Lawrence Police Department, according to a statement from Rosario's Day Dreaming charity.
Job fair planned at MakeIT Haverhill
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will host a job fair on Thursday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment. Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Representatives from Amazon Workforce Staffing, Main Street Transport, Colis Express, Stericycle and Madison Security Group will discuss warehouse, delivery driver and security guard positions. Jobs are in Haverhill, including the Amazon facility at 25 Computer Drive. MakeIT Haverhill also has food service industry and healthcare jobs available.
Parvey hosts office hours
ANDOVER — Superintendent Magda Parvey is hosting office hours to invite people to ask questions and hear about their experiences with Andover Public Schools.
In-person meetings in the School Committee room at 36R Bartlet St. will be held on Saturday, July 31, from 9 to 11 a.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.
An in-person meeting with a Spanish translator will be held at the Andover Housing Authority's Stowe Court Community Room at Memorial Circle on Grandview Terrace on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Virtual meetings are Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. A Spanish translator will be available during the August 24 meeting. To RSVP and get the link for the virtual meetings, visit bit.ly/2UhXfQZ.
Rep. Nguyen's bill signed into law
ANDOVER — State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, worked with Rep. Patricia Haddad, D-Somerset, to pass a law that protects undocumented immigrants who are victims of human trafficking and other violent crimes. The law creates a clear path to getting a visa to be able to testify at a trial without the fear of deportation.
“As an attorney, I worked with many survivors of domestic violence, as well as victims of crimes, including stalking and abuse,” explains Nguyen. “Escaping this kind of violence is extremely difficult; it’s even more so when the victim is an immigrant reliant on their abuser for their legal status in this country. This is how criminals get away with keeping their victims silent and compliant: by threatening them with deportation if they speak out, or even try to protect themselves. This law will encourage victims and witnesses to report crimes and cooperate with law enforcement, who can then better investigate crimes. It will improve public safety.”
Andover woman named president of Nashua Rotary Club
ANDOVER — The Rotary Club of Nashua elected Elizabeth Covino, chief community relations officer at YMCA of Greater Nashua, to be president of the club. She assumed the position at the June 28 Changing of the Gavel ceremony held at Nashua Country Club.
Andover consulting firm donates $20,000 to Lazarus House
ANDOVER — The ALKU Foundation, the nonprofit branch of the Andover-based consulting firm, donated $20,000 to Lazarus House in Lawrence this year.
The ALKU Foundation, created by ALKU’s co-founders Mark and Kathie Eldridge, supports at-risk youth, directly or indirectly related to the mentoring environment. Through multiple yearly donations, the foundation aids important programs, lends crucial support and assists mentoring initiatives.
Andover man wins philanthropy award
ANDOVER — Richard (Dick) Sumberg, founder of an Andover financial firm, The Financial Advisors LLC, is being recognized in the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to Essex County Habitat for Humanity.
He will receive an honorable mention for a lifetime achievement award.
Sumberg typically spends fifteen to twenty hours a month involved with Habitat board leadership. He has been Board President for the past ten years, and the board unanimously voted last year to amend the by-laws to support Sumberg's leadership for another term. He chairs the Executive Committee and is an active member of the Development Committee and the Governance Committee.