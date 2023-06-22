SANDOWN — The Sandown Garden Club is offering grants as part of its annual program to support community gardening projects.
Grants are available to fund projects that are consistent with the club’s mission. These are projects that increase the beauty of Sandown’s public and historic grounds, encourage preservation of the environment and native species, and share knowledge of gardening with the community.
Applications will be accepted from individuals, organizations, community and civic groups, schools, and businesses in Sandown.
Full details about eligibility, funding and the application process are available at sandowngardenclub.org.
Direct questions to email info@sandowngardenclub.org.
Celebrate with a concert
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Cable TV will hold a concert to celebrate the Fourth of July at 6 p.m. at Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main St.
The concert kicks off the 18th season of free summer concerts presented by Hampstead Cable TV with the 50-member Timberlane Community Band.
Leashed dogs on the perimeter of the park are welcome.
To view the concert schedule, visit hampsteadconcerts.com. Any questions can be directed to 603-560-5069.
Fan Faire at Leach Library
LONDONDERRY — The Leach Library will hold a special “Library After Dark for Teens” program called “Fan Faire” on Friday, June 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the library, 276 Mammoth Road.
The program is a superhero-themed, live-action mystery game inspired by the game “Clue.”
The fun continues of Saturday, June 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the main library with a scavenger hunt, photo booths and more. There will be an obstacle course inspired by video games.
All activities are open to the public and intended for ages 8 to 18.
Call 603-432-1132 or visit the main desk to register.
Kingston senior luncheon
KINGSTON — Kingston Recreation welcomes Kingston seniors to lunch on Friday, July 14, at noon at Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125.
The cost is $5 per person.
Register today by contacting Paul Butler at 603-531-3337 or kingston.recreation24@gmail.com.
Fireworks set in Windham
WINDHAM — The community will host its fireworks display on Wednesday, June 28, with festivities starting at 7:15 p.m. at the Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
The parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m.
The night will also include other activities, music and food vendors.
Music featuring the Souled Out Show Band begins at 7:15 p.m.
Contact Windham Recreation for information at 603-965-1208 or email recreation@windhamnh.gov.
Derry library artist program
DERRY — The public library will hold a program called, “George Tooker: Modern Life and Magical Realism” on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m., 64 E. Broadway.
This is an online program and in partnership with the Manchester City Library for the Culturally Curious Art Series.
Register at derrypl.org or call 603-432-6140.
Rotary hosts blood drive
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Rotary Club, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will hold its annual blood drive on Thursday, June 29, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road.
All donors and blood types are needed. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Lake Association meeting
KINGSTON — “Soak Up the Rain” is the topic of this year’s presentation at the annual membership meeting of the Kingston Lake (Great Pond) Association on Wednesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at the Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane.
The presenter will be Lisa Loosigian from the Water Management Bureau of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Sciences.
Social time is from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by the presentation from 7:30-8:30 p.m. including questions. This is a public meeting and everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Muriel Ingalls at 603-642-3156.
