SANDOWN —The newly formed Sandown Oktoberfest Committee is seeking donations to resurrect the once popular event on Saturday, Oct. 14, starting at noon, at the Sandlot Sports and Entertainment, 8 Sandlot Way.
Committee members plan to fund this event through donations.
The festivities will include a beer and wine tent, food trucks, axe throwing, games, cast iron frying pan toss, pumpkin decorating, live music and more. There will be a bonfire, weather permitting.
Donations can be made at sandown.us/oktoberfest-committee.
Checks can be made payable to Sandown Oktoberfest to Town of Sandown, P.O. Box 1756,Sandown, N.H., 03873. Donation can also be dropped off during business hours at Town Hall in the selectmen’s office.
Town-wide yard sale set
WINDHAM — A town-wide yard sale will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to noon. All interested in participating can now sign up to be part of the sale.
Windham Recreation will post a list of participating addresses and also have maps available. The participant list will also be posted on the town site one day prior to the sale.
To learn more or to register contact Windham Recreation at 603-965-1208 or email recreation@windhamnh.gov.
Help clean up Kingston State Park
KINGSTON —The Kingston Lake Association will hold its annual clean up of the Kingston State Park, 124 Main St., on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are welcome to help out.
For the past several years, Kingston Lake Association has partnered with the Adopt-a-Park Program through the New Hampshire Parks and Recreation Department. Hundreds of volunteer hours spent improving the grounds in Kingston State Park, helping prepare for a new season.
This effort gives the park manager and crew a head start on the summer.
For more information on volunteering, call Muriel Ingalls at 603-642-3156.
Enjoy the first day of summer with an ice cream social
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead seniors are invited to a free ice cream social on Wednesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hampstead Meeting House, 20 Emerson Ave.
To ensure enough space, please sign-up with a Hampstead identification on May 9, 11, 18, 23 and 25 at 9 a.m. at the Hampstead Meeting House.
For more information, email Jaye Dimando at Jdimando1@gmail.com or call 603-329-5422.
Community Power Subcommittee seeks members
PLAISTOW — The town's Energy Committee is looking for residents interested in serving on the Community Power Subcommittee to explore and implement the Community Power Program to benefit the residents of Plaistow. Community Power is an electricity aggregation program that groups residents of a municipality together to negotiate lower electricity prices.
You do not need to be a member of the Energy Committee, or an expert in the field to join the committee. You just need to be interested in helping the town provide electricity savings. The subcommittee will work with a consultant on the development of this program.
For more information contact Dee Voss, special projects coordinator, at dvoss@plaistow.com.
Kingston seeks volunteers for town boards
KINGSTON — Are you a Kingston resident who would like to get involved in your community? Consider volunteering to serve on a town board or committee. You don’t need any specific skills, just a willingness to get involved.
The following committees are looking for volunteers: the Heritage Commission, Historic District Commission, Recreation Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Planning Board. Many of the available positions are as alternate members.
Contact information and a description of each committee's function are posted on the town website, kingstonnh.org. Candidates can send a letter of interest to the specific committee at 163 Main St., Kingston, N.H., 03848.
