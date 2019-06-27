Sandown man arrested for 3rd DWI 

HAMPTON —A 30-year-old Sandown man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after a crash early Thursday — his third time facing a DWI charge, according to police.
Corey Laycock was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hampton District Court.
New Hampshire State Police said they arrived at a three-car crash along Route 101 west, just past Exit 12 in Hampton about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
They said two cars initially crashed due to one of the drivers being erratic behind the wheel, and that a third car crashed into them almost immediately after the initial collision.
It was not made immediately clear by police which car Laycock was driving.
The highway became impassable, police said. First responders worked for about two hours to re-open the road.
Laycock and one of the other drivers were arrested.
Logan Brander, 30, of Goffstown was charged with DWI, reckless operation, and control of premises (being knowingly present where a controlled drug is stored), according to police.
In 2010, Laycock pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Hampstead, according to court documents. His license was suspended for 90 days at that time, according to court records.
In 2013, Laycock crashed his car in Hampton, seriously injuring himself. According to court documents, he received a traumatic brain injury, six broken ribs, kidney and liver damage, spleen damage. His left arm was also amputated, according to court documents.
Although at first he was charged with aggravated DWI, he was not prosecuted.
"Under these circumstances I don't see that justice is served by prosecution," Assistant County Attorney Karen Springer said in a letter included in court documents.
In 2016, Laycock pleaded guilty to DWI. His license was suspended for nine months, later reduced to six months after enrolling in an impaired driver program, according to court documents.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Geoffey Miller at 603-679-3333.
Reporter Breanna Edelstein contributed to this report.