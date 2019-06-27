HAMPTON — A 30-year-old Sandown man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after a crash early Thursday — his third time facing a DWI charge, according to police.
Corey Laycock was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hampton District Court.
New Hampshire State Police said they responded to a three-car crash along Route 101 west in Hampton about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
They said two cars initially crashed due to one of the drivers being erratic behind the wheel, and that a third car crashed into them almost immediately after the initial collision.
It was not made immediately clear by police which car Laycock was driving.
The highway became impassable, police said. First responders worked for about two hours to re-open the road.
Laycock and one of the other drivers were arrested.
Logan Brander, 30, of Goffstown was charged with DWI, reckless operation, and control of premises (being knowingly present where a controlled drug is stored), according to police.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Geoffey Miller at 603-679-3333.
