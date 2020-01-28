BRENTWOOD — A Sandown man accused of killing his 88-year-old grandmother at their home last month will undergo a competency hearing before his criminal case progresses, according to recent court documents.
An attorney representing Patrick Irish, 42, requested the evaluation to determine if his client is fit to stand trial for second-degree murder. Details of the request are blocked from public view.
Judge Martin Honigberg responded by ordering the Office of the Forensic Examiner to go forward with an evaluation. Findings must be submitted before a March 6 hearing on the matter, said Honigberg.
Irish has remained in Rockingham County Jail since being arrested Dec. 11, 2019, when he was taken into police custody hours after calling 911 for help for this grandmother.
Police said they arrived at the 48 Phillipswood Road home about 1 a.m. to find Aline Irish dead.
An autopsy by New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and the manner was homicide.
Irish has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge he faces.