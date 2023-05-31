SANDOWN — The Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to the Sandown fire station at Main St.
The sale will feature locally-grown perennials for $5 each. There will also be pollinator friendly plants.
Shoppers are encouraged to bring plant trays and wagons to fill up and to also come early for the best selection.
Club members will be available to answer questions. For more information on the sale, visit sandowngardenclub.org.
DeSantis makes stop in Salem
SALEM — Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis will bring his campaign tour to New Hampshire on Thursday, June 1, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Derry-Salem Eks, 39 Shadow Lake Road.
Touch a Truck in Derry
DERRY — A Touch a Truck event is set for Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Running Brook Middle School, 1 West Running Brook Lane.
All types of vehicles will be on site to show off their size and how they work for families to explore.
The event is hosted by the Derry Police Department.
Pie baking contest planned for Plaistow Old Home Day
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Historical Society will hold its inaugural old-fashioned pie baking contest in conjunction with Plaistow Old Home Day on Saturday, June 17 at the Town Hall Green, 145 Main St.
Pie registration will start at 10:45 a.m. at Pollard Park, with judging commencing at 11 a.m.
A line-up of local celebrity judges will assess pies based on criteria including crust, filling, presentation, originality and overall taste.
First prize will be $50, a historical society membership, and a Plaistow Historical Society cookbook, containing generations of some of our ancestors most cherished recipes and a society membership.
For more information, email plaistow1749@gmail.com.
Manchester museum to host art and wellness workshops
MANCHESTER — Currier Museum of Art will offer a summer series of art and wellness workshops for their Art for Vets program members along with their spouses or significant others at 150 Ash Street.
The day-long workshops will be led by teaching artists and the Currier’s art therapist, Lucie Amaro Chmura.
No experience is necessary and lunch will be provided. Class size is ten participants. These workshops are offered tuition free. All materials are provided.
To register, veterans must first be enrolled with the Art for Vets program. If previously enrolled, contact classes@currier.org or 603-518-4922 to register.
To enroll, contact artforvets@currier.org or 603-518-4946.
East Kingston Fire recognized by Exeter Hospital
EAST KINGSTON — Exeter Hospital honored East Kingston Fire Department during National Emergency Medical Service Week for its teamwork and professional response during a serious car crash in March.
The department responded to a single-car crash on Burnt Swamp Road on March 28. East Kingston first responders, working with the East Kingston Police Department, New Hampshire State Police and other mutual aid partners provided critically needed medical attention to passengers inside the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Exeter Hospital staff presented East Kingston department members with a certificate of appreciation at Brentwood Fire & Rescue on May 26.
Learn about bees at Plaistow library
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Public Library will hold a bee basics workshop on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at the library, 85 Main St.
Learn about the fascinating world of honey bees and how to keep them in this workshop led by Dianne Richards, president of the Seacoast Beekeepers Association.
Participants will learn about the caste of bees and have an opportunity to observe the inner workings of a hive through an observational hive, and the protective gear and tools needed for beekeeping.
The workshop is designed for beginners who want to start their own bee colonies or those looking to know more about the insects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.