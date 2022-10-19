SANDOWN — Town officials considered an adjusted $839,316 budget for the Police Department in 2023, which would include salary bumps to be more competitive with other towns.
It still needs the final approval of the Budget Committee.
“We need to catch up,” police Chief Joseph Gordon told the Board of Selectmen.
Gordon said when he polled neighboring departments, he found the 2022 starting salary for a Sandown officer was $2.35 less an hour than Chester police and $6.78 less than Hampstead.
That salary is for a full-time officer who is hired with no experience.
In 2022, the department’s budget proposed a 5% increase, which was approved. This year’s budget looks to increase payroll by 7% for non-union staff, which includes one lieutenant and two sergeants. The chief asked for a 5% pay raise for his position.
Gordon highlighted that everything from the cost of living to Social Security has risen. He said he doesn’t want it to come down to an officer leaving Sandown because another town pays better.
Gordon wants his officers’ pay to be more comparable to the Chester salary.
“I’m not looking for the Cadillac,” Gordon said. “I’m looking for somewhere in the middle.”
The board decided to adjust the proposed police budget, calling for a 5% salary increase instead of 7% and modified it based on a payroll wage matrix, Town Administrator Lynne Blaisdell said.
The 5% is broken down into two parts, 2% for cost-of-living adjustments and 3% that rewards employees for merits and time with the department.
The increase would end up being the same as last year’s, Vice Chairman Tom Tombarello said at the end of the meeting.
Although he was there to advocate for his department, Gordon said an overall pay increase for town employees would be beneficial.
Tombarello said the town has been lucky with employment retention, but that might not be the case forever if they don’t make changes.
Tombarello agreed with Gordon’s reasoning for salary raises. He added that if Sandown officers only make $21.82 an hour and they have the opportunity to make more elsewhere, they’re going to follow the money.
