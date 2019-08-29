SALEM, N.H. — Salem police arrested two Sandown teens Wednesday afternoon, accusing them of robbing and choking a 22-year-old Salem man, according to Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
Domenic Vitello, 19, of 48 Holmeswood Drive, and Tyler Cahill, 18, of 136 Wells Village Road, were both charged with robbery. Vitello was also charged with assault.
Just after 5:30 Wednesday, the three men met in the McDonald’s parking lot on South Broadway, according to Dolan.
The 22-year-old man, who police did not identify, told officers he was attempting to sell his Xbox when the two potential buyers attacked him and drove away, police said.
The man described his attackers as two men in their early 20s, who drove away in a tan Buick, according to police.
During the investigation, police say they learned the victim hadn't been trying to sell his Xbox, but had been attempting to purchase several marijuana cartridges.
After the 22-year-old paid cash for the drugs, however, the two sellers showed him a firearm, punched him and choked him into unconsciousness before fleeing the scene in their car, according to police.
Around 5:45 p.m., Salem police stopped the tan Buick fitting the Salem man's description and arrested Vitello and Cahill.
Both men were held overnight in the Rockingham County Jail, and were arraigned Thursday at Rockingham County Superior Court.